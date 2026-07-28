Homeless man found dead in Dublin waste depot was friends with pair who died in Grand Canal

A homeless man whose remains were found at a waste depot in Dublin last Friday had seen his two friends die in the Grand Canal two years ago when he was living rough with them. He had been sharing a tent with one of the victims, to whom he was very close.

Gardaí investigating the death of Andrew Haire (35) are studying CCTV footage that appears to have captured him in Co Cork last Thursday. The deceased, who used homeless services in Dublin and Cork, and had also spent time in Kilkenny of late, is understood to have been from Co Meath.

Haire’s remains were found in the Clondalkin depot, owned by Greyhound, at about 9pm on Friday. A postmortem examination carried out since then was inconclusive, meaning gardaí have been unable to rule out foul play.

In a statement on Sunday night, gardaí confirmed remains had been found and named Haire, as well as releasing a photograph of him. Gardaí are hopeful the information released will prompt people who knew the dead man, in both Cork and Dublin, to come forward and help them piece together the final days of his life.

The results of a range of tests carried out as part of the postmortem, including toxicology, were awaited, and gardaí said when that information becomes available it may help to explain Haire’s death.

The Irish Times understands he had been homeless for about seven years and had stayed for a period in a hostel on Gardiner Street in Dublin’s north inner city. He was availing of homeless services in Cork City last week.

Gardaí are trying to establish whether he perhaps got into a large wheelie bin, of a type used by businesses and for apartment blocks, in order to sleep, and then died before the bin was collected by a refuse truck and taken to the depot in Dublin.

However, they cannot rule out the possibility that his death resulted from foul play, or that his remains had been placed in a large bin after he died. Waste from Dublin and Cork is processed at the Dublin facility.

The investigation into his death involves gardaí from both Dublin and Cork. It includes a study of CCTV images at Kent Railway Station, Cork, to establish whether Haire caught a train from Cork to Dublin in the hours after he was picked up on CCTV at Plunkett Street, Cork, last Thursday morning.

Gardaí at Ronanstown and Lucan stations in Dublin are seeking help from the public in establishing Haire’s movements between July 17th and July 24th, when he spent time in Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny.

Greyhound Recycling said it was “deeply saddened by the death” of Haire, “whose body was found at our recycling facility in Clondalkin”.

Two years ago, Haire had been sleeping in a tent along the Grand Canal when two men he was with entered the water and died in unexplained circumstances. Alex Warnick (42), from the United States, and Donal Scanlon (49), Ballybunion, Co Kerry, were discovered near the Charlemont Luas stop on the morning of July 6th.

Haire was sleeping in the same tent as Scanlon on the night. He aided the Garda inquiry for the coroner’s inquest and was able to give gardaí an account of his friends’ movements in the hours before they entered the water.

Haire was remembered as a “lovely, quiet young lad” and “always friendly” by groups working with homeless people. Known as “Slim Shady” among other homeless people according to one Dublin soup-run volunteer, he had not been seen by services in the capital for a number of months.

“He was quiet, nice young fella,” said a volunteer with the Friends Helping Friends soup run. “I haven’t seen him in a while. He used to sleep up around St James’s Hospital… The lads on the street called him ‘Slim Shady’.”

Lorraine O’Connor, who runs the Muslim Sisters of Éire charity which provides hot food and drink, clothing and toiletries weekly outside the GPO, said: “I know him, just by face. He would have come to our soup run. A very quiet young fella.”

He is known to have visited the Lighthouse cafe on Pearse Street, run by the Tiglin charity. He had not been seen there since March. Volunteers there also described him as “very quiet and always friendly”.

A staff member at the Good Shepherd Centre, the largest homelessness charity in Kilkenny City, said while the service was aware of Haire, it had not seen him this year.