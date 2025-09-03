Former Meath and Antrim manager Andy McEntee joins Monaghan’s backroom team

Former Meath and Antrim senior football manager Andy McEntee has been added to Monaghan’s backroom team.

Farney boss Gabriel Bannigan has moved to fill the void left by Andy Moran – who has stepped away from his role with Monaghan to take charge of Mayo for 2026 – by bringing in McEntee to his set-up.

McEntee managed his native Meath from 2017 to 2022 before taking charge of Antrim for the last three seasons. He brought his time with the Saffrons to an end in June but McEntee, who managed Ballyboden to an All-Ireland club SFC title in 2016, will now be working with Monaghan next season.

“Monaghan GAA is delighted to announce that Andy McEntee shall be joining senior football manager Gabriel and his management team,” stated Monaghan GAA.