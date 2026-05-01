Lossiemouth aiming to complete Punchestown ‘Triple Crown’ for Willie Mullins

Gaelic Warrior and Il Etait Temps completed the Cheltenham-Punchestown festival double earlier this week so now the focus switches to Lossiemouth in Friday’s Boodles Champion Hurdle.

She’s the final horse from the unofficial Triple Crown of Cheltenham championships won by Willie Mullins in March to emerge this week and it will be a major shock if she fluffs her lines.

Six opponents include a pair of Mullins’s stable companions, the star English mare Golden Ace, her compatriot Wiful who tries to step up from handicap company and a potential dark horse in William Munny.

To say their accomplishments pale in comparison to Lossiemouth feels like dirty pool considering the exceptional scale of her feats already.

Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle was her fourth year in a row winning at the biggest festival of all. It was her 10th Grade One. There have been 14 wins in 18 starts in all. She has been runner-up three times. The only real blemish was a nasty spill at Leopardstown last season. It is a CV that places her firmly in another Triple Crown of the best mares Mullins has trained.

Still just seven, the elegant grey is closing in on Quevega’s record six-in-a-row at the Cheltenham Festival. Quevega also won four in a row in the Punchestown’s Stayers. But it is to Annie Power perhaps that Lossiemouth bears most comparison.

The 2016 Champion Hurdle heroine doesn’t hold a slight edge on official figures any more and the range of Lossiemouth’s achievements bear the closest inspection, particularly if she scores in Friday’s €300,000 feature.

Annie Power enjoyed a couple of long odds-on cruises in the Mares Hurdle at this festival. Lossiemouth won the same race two years ago. Now she’s looking to cement her status on top of the pile.

Paul Townend on King Rasko Grey after the Turners Novices’ Hurdle. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/©INPHO

If she shows up in the same form as at Cheltenham over six weeks ago then Golden Ace and Co are surely fighting for second. Suspicions then that Lossiemouth might need an extra half-mile to be at her optimum were firmly put to bed as she shot clear of another Ireland’s top mares, Brighterdaysahead. The latter subsequently upheld the form in Liverpool.

Throw in her unbeaten track record and, perhaps most of all, the task of trying to cope with a mare as good as this in receipt of a 7lb sex allowance, and the scale of her opposition’s task looks even more imposing.

Mullins’s fears that Cheltenham might have taken an edge off his runners this week didn’t apply to the absolute top-notchers. If anything, Gaelic Warrior and Il Etait Temps were even more impressive here. Lossiemouth is surely in the same category.

Whether her stable companion King Rasko Grey emerges as a threat to her championship next season remains to be seen after he lines up in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle.

No less than State Man won this in 2022 on route to ultimate Champion Hurdle glory and Mullins’s immediate reaction after King Rasko Grey’s Turners victory at Cheltenham was to consider a similar long-term plan.

King Rasko tops a handful of Mullins runners in the race, and a repeat of his Cheltenham showing ought to be more than good enough.

[ Gaelic Warrior dominates in ruthless Punchestown Gold Cup victoryOpens in new window ]

The Ladies Day programme includes another Mullins star in Dinoblue who lines up again in the Grade Two Mares Chase. JP McManus’s chestnut has become a model of consistent excellence and on figures should make it a lucky 13th career victory.

Martin Brassil struck in the opening day’s bumper and runs a trio in Friday’s finale. Cityofblindinlites did plenty wrong on his Leopardstown debut at Christmas but still found only The Mourne Rambler too good. A more mature performance now ought to pay off. Brassil can also fancy his chances with Panda Boy in an earlier Hunters Chase.