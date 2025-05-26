Kevin McStay to step back from Mayo for ‘personal health issues’

Kevin McStay is to step back from his duties as manager of the Mayo footballers “for the immediate future” in order to deal with “some personal health issues”.

In his third year as manager, McStay became unwell at a training session on Saturday and was taken for tests to hospital where he remains under observation. This removes him from the sideline for next Saturday’s All-Ireland group match against Tyrone in Omagh.

Mayo are under pressure after surprisingly losing their opening fixture with Cavan in Castlebar in what is a tough group, completed by Ulster champions Donegal. Coach and assistant manager, Stephen Rochford looks set to take charge of team affairs in McStay’s absence.

In a statement confirming the situation, Mayo GAA extended their best wishes to the manager. The media release includes the following comments, endorsing Rochford, from McStay.

“Mayo GAA Board and I are in strong agreement that current assistant manager/head coach Stephen Rochford will lead our preparations for upcoming games. We are blessed to have a man of Stephen’s calibre and, as a valued member of the management team for the past three seasons, he ensures continuity. While I will not be on the training field or on the sideline on match day, I will be with management and players in spirit every step of the way.”

Chair Séamus Tuohy echoed this.

“We extend our best wishes to Kevin and thank him for all his work to date. We look forward to him returning to the role as soon as it is practical for him to do so. We also stand fully behind Stephen and everyone involved in the set-up."