Virtuoso display by Joel Kerr powers Tyrone over the line for Ulster MFC title

Tyrone players celebrate with the cup at Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Ulster MFC final: Tyrone 2-11 Cavan 0-8

Tyrone had to come from behind to break down Cavan and claim a first Ulster MFC title since 2022, and they needed a virtuoso display from talented attacker Joel Kerr to see them home.

Kerr fired in a 1-2 salvo in the final quarter at Brewster Park to inspire his side to glory and an All-Ireland quarter-final date with Cork.

The Red Hands had to come from behind after Nathan Quigley had given Cavan the lead with a goal on the stroke of half-time.

Tyrone’s storming start saw them race four ahead with points from James Mulgrew, Thomas Meenan, Peter Colton and Eoin Long.

READ MORE

But they needed a fine save from Ronan Donnelly to deny Mark Reilly a goal as the Breffni lads began to find their feet.

They got off the mark through Faolan Graham, with Jake Brady also on target, but Tyrone led by four going into the second quarter.

Cavan grew in confidence, going level with a couple of two-pointers from John Donohue and Graham by the 24th minute.

Midfielder Mulgrew powered through to regain the lead for Tyrone, but a stoppage-time goal from Quigley, finished low to the net off Mark Reilly’s pass, sent Cavan in with a 1-7 to 0-8 interval lead.

The Red Hands went back in front seven minutes into the second half, Joel Kerr sending Cathal Farley in to finish low past Cian McConnell.

Mark Reilly of Cavan runs into Elliott Kerr, Padraig Goodman and Ciaran McCrystal of Tyrone. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

And they struck another big blow on 49 minutes when Joel Kerr collected Aodhan Quinn’s return pass to rifle home his side’s second goal.

Playing with the wind, Tyrone struggled to break down a well-organised Cavan defence, and didn’t score their first point of the half until three minutes from the end, Long converting a free.

And they needed a couple of vital turnovers from corner back Ciaran McCrystal to avert dangerous Cavan raids, conceding just a point after the break as they repeatedly frustrated the Blues.

Tyrone capped a dogged display with a couple of late scores from Kerr to claim a 26th provincial title. Cavan also go through to the All-Ireland series with a last-eight clash with Munster champions Kerry.

TYRONE: R Donnelly; E Kerr, P Goodman, C McCrystal; A Quinn, J Daly, T Meenan (0-1); J Mulgrew (0-2), P Donaghy (0-1); D McAnespie, P Colton (0-2), C Farley (1-0); J Kerr (1-2), E Long (0-3, 2f), P Garrity. Subs: V Gormley for Garrity (45), M Daly for Farley (48), M Mullin for Meenan (55), P McDonald for McAnespie (61), M Kennedy for Long (63).

CAVAN: C McConnell; D Brady, S Brady, A Smart; M Smith, H McMullen, J Donohue (0-2, tp); S Maguire, F Graham (0-2, tpf); M Reilly, J Brady (0-1), C Smith; D Lynch, N Quigley (1-3, 0-2f), M Duffy. Subs: D Brouder for Duffy (10), J Graham for Reilly (39), S Smith for Donohue (39), K Henry for C Smith (47), C Brough for S Brady (49).

Referee: C Roberts (Antrim).