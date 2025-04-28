Kerry see off Cork by eight points in Munster U20 final

Michael Tansley, Kerry U20 captain and goalkeeper, lifts the Noel Walsh Cup with his team-mates after their win over Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. hotograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tomás Ó Sé’s Kerry completed a four-in-a-row of Munster U20 football titles with an eight-point stroll against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

When this run began these old rivals were tied on 28 titles apiece. Now the Kingdom have jumped ahead to their 32nd. They will face the Ulster champions, Donegal or Tyrone, who clash on Wednesday, in an All-Ireland semi-final as they bid to atone for last year’s final defeat to the Red Hand County.

Cork could not provide the same fright as their senior side managed nine days previously as Killian Dennehy, who also cleared a chance off his own line, and Tomás Kennedy found the net either side of half-time. Kerry led by 15 before a late Cork rally.

The Rebels had three key forwards back since their 10-point round-robin defeat but did not score from play between the third and 55th minutes against a determined defensive effort led by Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich.

Kerry also had standout performances from Ben Murphy and Evan Boyle to create opportunities for the forwards, all six of whom scored from play. Kennedy led the way with 1-3 to pocket man of the match honours, while goalkeeper Michael Tansley lifted the Noel Walsh Cup.

Boyle’s huge hit allowed Paddy Lane to open the scoring before Darragh Clifford levelled for Cork. The sides traded goal chances but Kerry had more opportunities. Murphy’s superb solo run was denied by Billy Curtin, Eddie Healy sidefooted wide, and Kennedy steered the wrong side of the post when playing with advantage from an attacking mark.

At the other end Dylan O’Neill had the keeper beaten but Dennehy made the last-ditch block. Ciarán Collins, Kennedy, and a surging run from cornerback Ó Beaglaoich kept Kerry ticking over until Dennehy’s 29th-minute goal. The Cordal half-forward was stripped of possession by Danny Miskella but profited when Dara Sheedy dropped the ball to tuck under the keeper.

They led 1-8 to 0-3 at midway and extended their scoring streak to 2-3 without reply. First Murphy fired over from a weaving run. Then Kennedy soared highest to palm home after Lane’s shot was blocked by Colin Molloy. Molloy got back on his goalline to deny Daniel Kirby a certain goal but Kerry still stretched 2-14 to 0-5 ahead with six minutes remaining.

Cork rallied with a 1-5 surge, made up of Colm Clifford’s goal and back-to-back two-point frees via Aaron O’Sullivan and Darragh Gough.

KERRY: M Tansley; G Evans, M Lynch (0-0-1); B Murphy (0-0-1), D O’Connor, L Evans; E Healy, D Kirby; C Collins (0-0-2), E Boyle (0-0-1), K Dennehy (1-0-0); P Lane (0-0-4, two frees), T Kennedy (1-0-3, 0-1 mark), R Carroll (0-0-1). Subs: D O’Sullivan for Dennehy (40), J Tagney (0-0-1) for Collins (44), J Murphy for Kirby (48), O Ferris for Carroll (48), D Stack for L Evans (51).

CORK: B Curtin; N O’Shea, C Molloy, G Daly; C Clifford (1-0-0), M Woods, A O’Sullivan (0-2-1, two 2pt frees, one 45); D Clifford (0-0-1), C Gillespie; D Miskella, D Sheedy (0-0-1), S O’Leary; B Hayes (0-0-1, one free), E Myers, D O’Neill. Subs: D Harrington for Myers (h-t), B O’Connell for Woods (38), M Maguire for O’Neill (44), D Gough (0-1-0, one 2pt free) for Hayes (46), G Kearney for Miskella (54).

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford).