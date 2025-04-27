Ulster final confirmed for Clones as Donegal dispatch Down

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal 1-19 Down 0-16

Jim McGuinness feels the decision to keep the Ulster final in Clones is the right one.

There were suggestions that the bumper clash between Donegal and Armagh – a repeat of last year’s final – could be played at Croke Park.

However, Ulster Council chiefs have confirmed that the two Ulster heavyweights will meet in Clones on May 10th.

After seeing Donegal defeat Down by six points, McGuinness issued an impassioned defence of the old venue.

“Our supporters have been through enough with three games in three weeks; that’s a lot of money out of everyone’s bank accounts when you’re bringing kids,” he said.

“I firmly believe that our supporters shouldn’t be going to Dublin and the expense that incurs. A lot of families in Donegal are saving money and not doing other things so they can follow Donegal and that has to be respected so we’ll be pushing for Clones without a doubt.”

Patrick McBrearty’s goal in the first half propelled Donegal to victory over Down in front of 9,221, punching their ticket to a 12th final in 15 years.

Michael Langan’s lofted pass across goal was steered past the valiant efforts of goalkeeper Ronan Burns by the Donegal captain in the 20th minute.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Donegal led 1-12 to 0-7 at half-time and while Down fashioned a couple of scares, the reigning champions never seemed likely to abdicate here.

“Job done,” nodded McBrearty. “We found our groove, settled into the game and got our goal, but we have big lessons to learn and big improvements needed.”

Daire Ó Baoill curled over a delightful two-pointer to open up a six-point margin as Donegal took command before half-time.

The game was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of Rosaleen Mogan – the grandmother of Donegal player Peadar Mogan, who was “ready to play and that’s the mark of the man,” his manager said.

Pope Francis, too, was remembered in the hush. Much of McGuinness’s own meticulous preparation is undertaken in conclave. His doctrine might have changed since his first term as manager, but those who worship still firmly believe.

Down’s Shay Miller could have set up a grandstand finish when he intercepted a Shaun Patton kick-out, but the Donegal goalkeeper recovered to save.

Eugene Branagan blasted wide when he ran on to a Conor McCrickard pass moments later.

Up the other end, Burns turned around from Aaron Doherty, Patton stepped up to nail the ’45 and confirm Donegal’s place in the final.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with how that game finished out,” Down manager Conor Laverty said. “There was a period in the second half where we got to grips with the game and had chances to close that gap.

“They kept us at arm’s length. They had goal chances, but for us on our side if the goal goes in it would have given us serious momentum.”

Donegal: S Patton (0-0-1, 1 ’45); F Roarty, B McCole, P Mogan; R McHugh (0-0-1), S McMenamin, C Moore (0-0-1); C Thompson, M Langan (0-1-0, 1 tpf); D Ó Baoill (0-1-1), C O’Donnell (0-0-2), S O’Donnell; P McBrearty (1-1-2, 1 tpf, 1f), M Murphy (0-0-3, 1 ’45), O Gallen (0-0-1). Subs: J Brennan for Murphy (45), J McGee for Gallen (49), O McFadden-Ferry for Roarty (52), N O’Donnell for McBrearty (55), A Doherty for C O’Donnell (58).

Down: R Burns; P McCarthy, P Fegan, C Doherty; R Magill, P Laverty, M Rooney (0-0-1); D Guinness (0-0-1), R McEvoy (0-0-1); D Magill (0-0-2), O Murdock, E Branagan (0-0-3); J Guinness, P Havern (0-2-4, 1 tpf, 2f), J McGeough. Subs: C Mooney for J Guinness (43), S Miller for R.Magill (50), F McElroy for McCarthy (55), C McCrickard for McGeough (58), A Crimmins for McEvoy (63).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).