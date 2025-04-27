Kilkenny bury Antrim under second-half scoring avalanche in Belfast

Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor tackles James McNaughton of Antrim during the Leinster SHC game at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Leinster SHC: Antrim 2-12 Kilkenny 2-30

Kilkenny pulled away to score a handsome win over Antrim at Corrigan Park on Sunday as they broke the hosts’ resistance in the final 20 minutes.

Derek Lyng’s men trailed by one at the break and the gap could have been a little more, but they were in no mood to contemplate a shock as they outscored the hosts by 2-13 to 0-1 from the 48th minute.

Eoin Cody top-scored for the Cats as he finished with 1-13 as his free-taking and ability to lead the charge from play helped get his side right on top, while Martin Keoghan’s goal in the 51st minute proved a big score as it was a blow Antrim didn’t recover from.

Kilkenny flew out of the traps and were 0-8 to 0-1 ahead after 11 minutes before Antrim settled to rattle off four of their own and got level as good work from Conor Johnston saw him put James McNaughton in for a goal.

The Loughgiel man almost had a second three minutes later, only to be denied by the post, but three Cody scores seemed to settle Kilkenny once again.

Two was the margin when Antrim got a second goal in the 33rd minute as Keelan Molloy did well to whip home under pressure and the Saffrons took a 2-8 to 0-13 lead into the break.

Kilkenny upped the pace in the second period with Cody frees and a score from Harry Shine putting them two up, only for McNaughton to point a free and Nigel Elliott seeing a rasping drive tipped over by Eoin Murphy.

But Kilkenny completely took over after that with Billy Ryan and Cian Kenny landing to ensure the starting front eight were on the board. And from the restart in the 51st minute, Keoghan overturned Paddy Burke and galloped through for the goal, which put his side 1-21 to 2-11 ahead.

That was the game-breaker as Kilkenny ultimately went 1-12 without reply as Mikey Butler and Tommy Walsh added their names to the board.

McNaughton finally ended a barren 25 minutes for Antrim in added time, but Kilkenny finished with a flourish as Billy Drennan pointed and with the last act of the game, Cody went for and got the goal from a free to put the cap on a fine second-half display and victory for the Cats.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; S Rooney, N O’Connor, P Burke; C Boyd, J Maskey, C Bohill (0-1); E Campbell, G Walsh; K Molloy (1-1), N Elliott (0-1), S Walsh; R McCambridge, J McNaughton (1-9, 9f), C Johnston.

Subs: C McKeown for C Johnston (h-t); S McKay for R McCambridge (52 mins); J McLaughlin for S Walsh (55); E O’Neill for E Campbell, A McGarry for G Walsh (both 69).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler (0-1), H Lawlor, T Walsh (0-1); M Carey, R Reid, P Deegan (0-1); C Kenny (0-2), J Molloy (0-2); F Mackessy (0-1, f), J Donnelly (0-1), B Ryan (0-1); S Donnelly (0-3), M Keoghan (1-2), E Cody (1-13, 1-9f).

Subs: H Shine (0-1) for F Mackessy (40 mins); L Hogan for S Donnelly (64); B Drennan (0-1) for J Donnelly, K Doyle for M Carey (both 67); E Lyng for C Kenny (70).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).