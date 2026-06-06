Nicky English: Limerick and Cork still standard-bearers as provincial finals take centre stage

Cian Lynch of Limerick. Nicky English says Limerick and Cork have been the most impressive teams in the hurling championship so far. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

It is fair to say the championship overall has been underwhelming so far. Limerick and Cork have been easily the most impressive teams we’ve seen and their April meeting was the standout match of the whole round-robin series but Munster wasn’t as competitive or exciting as in recent years – and as Leinster turned out to be.

We have also had just one weekend of what I’d consider proper championship conditions. On the June bank holiday in glorious weather and it was already all over for five counties.

There are just seven matches remaining. I feel strongly the game is being played at the wrong time of the year – Tipp and Clare had to take a beating from hailstones. We’re simply not playing the best matches at the optimal time of summer.

Anyway, the provincial finals bring together the best performing teams in each province and in Cork on Sunday, the two favourites for the All-Ireland.

No strangers to each other, this is their third final in 12 months. Cork won Munster a year ago and Limerick outplayed them in last month’s league climax. Of course, Cork redressed the balance at this venue in the championship but at a cost and the loss of Ciarán Joyce for the year.

This was balanced that day by Aaron Gillane being out injured and Cian Lynch picking up a red card. Gillane’s a huge player for Limerick and Joyce would have been marking him this weekend. Cork have sustained a further blow in the absence of captain Darragh Fitzgibbon with appendicitis.

They are better covered in that middle third than at the back, though, and Diarmuid Healy is a capable replacement.

I still don’t think there’s a whole lot between the teams and although a Munster title still means a lot in the province, would defeat derail either side heading to the All-Ireland stages? No, although Limerick were knocked completely off balance last year by having to play a quarter-final two weeks later instead of the one-month lay-off they had become accustomed to over the previous six years.

Mike Casey of Limerick with Cork’s Diarmuid Healy. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

I would think for either, losing in 70 minutes would be preferable to going all the way to extra time and penalties, where subsequent energy levels become alarmingly sapped.

Could Limerick’s strategy be deploying Cian Lynch as an impact sub? It sounds ridiculous but Darragh O’Donovan is playing so well in linking the play for Limerick and supplying fabulous ball into Shane O’Brien and Gillane that it could be an option. Lynch certainly made a difference coming in against Waterford.

[ Joe Canning: Dublin and Galway have more at stake than Cork and Limerick this weekendOpens in new window ]

A concern for John Kiely is that Limerick aren’t sustaining 70-minute performances. They lost the early initiative against Cork and it took two late goals – one questionable – to get the better of Waterford in the end.

Cork need to turn the Limerick half backs, as they have done when succeeding in this fixture, but Will O’Donoghue makes a difference at centre back, allowing Kyle Hayes out to the wing. Barry Walsh has really impressed me. He’s a serious player and hugely athletic and I can see a lot of ball going down Diarmuid Byrnes’s wing.

If they get purchase there, Cork have the inside forwards to make an impact. Will Buckley has really given an already dangerous line a new dimension. For the past two years this has been a difficult venue for Limerick but I think they can exploit the home team’s difficulties.

Leinster is going to break new ground now that Kilkenny are gone before attempting a seven-in-a-row. We’re looking at either a fourth title for Galway or what would be only Dublin’s second in 64 years.

After a greatly improved league, Galway began the championship with a crushing defeat of Kilkenny but their performances have receded since.

At the heart of the improvement was the introduction of new players. The reason they improved so much in the league was the energy the young hurlers brought.

Galway's Jason Rabbitte breaks away to score a goal against Kilkenny. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Jason Rabbitte has been showing an amazing battery range given his commitments with the under-20s and the seniors, bringing physicality and no little hurling to the full forwards. Aaron Niland’s ankle injury came at an awkward time for the 20s as well as his budding senior career but he got back for the second half of last week’s All-Ireland defeat by Clare.

Cillian Trayers has been very solid at the back and Cian Daniels brings power and pace in the middle. I’ve also been impressed by the dynamism of Darragh Neary but of them all, Rory Burke had the most positive influence and with 2-2 was Man of the Match in the win over Kilkenny.

But he’s missed the last two matches. Hamstring injuries are notoriously slow to clear and Galway will be anxious to get him back and firing.

They were reasonably good in the Salthill match before getting sandbagged by the Dubs, with a hurricane behind them, grabbed late goals. Inaccuracy cost Galway a good lead and that originated in very undisciplined shooting when they had the wind.

At full strength, they have the pace and energy to thrive in Croke Park despite a poor record this decade – losing their last seven championship matches there.

Kildare's Cathal McCabe is tackled by Liam Rushe of Dublin. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

They lack experience against a very seasoned Dublin team and their cohort of seriously battle-hardened players.

Under Niall Ó Ceallacháin, Dublin are an improving force. Unbeaten in Leinster, they have Liam Rushe back to steady the defence and Paddy Smyth is an exceptional defender. Chris Crummey, like Kyle Hayes, is better suited on the wing than at centre back and the return to fitness of Dónal Burke restores a top-quality forward.

Brian Hayes was absolutely outstanding the first day against Galway, capped by a phenomenal if risky goal and he matched that performance two weeks ago when Kilkenny were beaten.

They also aren’t in the least bit fazed by Galway, so it’s a huge match for Micheál Donoghue’s team and the course they are plotting. This is the weekend they have to achieve lift-off because I can’t see them impacting beyond Leinster if they leave Croke Park on Saturday as beaten finalists.

[ Leinster title for Dublin hurling would inspire next generation, says Fergal WhitelyOpens in new window ]