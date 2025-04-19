Kerry secure thrilling extra-time victory over Cork to book Munster final spot

Munster SFC semi-final: Cork 1-25 Kerry 3-21 (aet; Cork 1-20 Kerry 2-17 after 70 mins)

Not just a hurling score in a Munster football championship game, but every bit as much drama, tension, skill and substance as the small ball code can muster, as Kerry and Cork served up a contest that has set the pulse racing on the poor relation in the southern province.

Hurling might be king on Leeside right now, but the Cork footballers almost tore down a Kingdom in front of 14,358 enraptured spectators in Páirc Uí Chaoimh before the champions hung on for victory.

Joe O’Connor’s 86th-minute goal proved the most crucial score of the 50 scored, the midfielder smashing in Kerry’s third to which Cork couldn’t find a response.

The result sets Kerry up for a repeat of the 2024 provincial final against Clare in a fortnight in Killarney, and surely it will be too much to hope for as much drama again. Half as much would do.

Kerry needed just 20 seconds to score their first point through Ruairí Murphy, but Cork were back on terms within four minutes through Mark Cronin. David Clifford and Chris Óg Jones traded points, but then Kerry put together five unanswered points as the reigning champions threatened to run away with it.

Brian O’Driscoll’s two-pointer momentarily pulled Cork back into the contest, but two more David Clifford points, either side of one from Paul Geaney, had Kerry in a 0-10 to 0-4 lead after 21 minutes.

Kerry lost goalkeeper Shane Ryan to injury after a goalmouth clash with Brian Hurley, but Kerry kicked on with another Paul Geaney score to open up a seven-point lead. Ian Maguire and O’Driscoll knocked over a point apiece, and then O’Driscoll scored his second two-pointer to cut the gap to three. Cronin converted a 45 to leave it 0-11 to 0-9 at half-time.

Cork's Eoghan McSweeney dejected after the defeat to Kerry. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Hurley’s two-point free early in the second half levelled the score, but scores from Seán O’Shea, the Geaneys, the Cliffords and Barry Dan O’Sullivan pushed Kerry into a 0-17 to 0-12 lead.

Hurley pointed for Cork but Kerry struck for a goal, with Paul Geaney netting beyond Micheál Aodh Martin to put the Kingdom seven clear.

Paudie Clifford was red-carded for a clumsily high tackle on Matty Taylor, Cathail O’Mahony and Seán McDonnell converted two-pointers and Jones raided a 61st-minute goal.

Two minutes later Ruairí Deane kicked Cork into the lead for the first time, but it was short-lived – O’Shea scoring Kerry’s second goal to make it 2-17 to 1-18. Back came Cork with Cronin (free) and Eoghan McSweeney scoring to send the game to extra-time.

David Clifford scored a free and a two-pointer for Kerry to take a 2-20 to 1-21 lead into the changeover, with Cork reduced to 14 men after Seán Brady was red-carded.

Points from Jones and a two-pointer from McSweeney put Cork in front, 1-24 to 2-20, and then Killian Spillane and Conor Cahalane traded points.

Penalties were looking a distinct possibility and few outside the whitewash would have complained, but then O’Connor struck arguably the sweetest shot of the game to beat Martin for the third time and sealed the win for Kerry.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Gavin White, Tadhg Morley; Joe O’Connor (1-0-1), Barry Dan O’Sullivan (0-0-1); Ruairí Murphy (0-0-1), Paudie Clifford (0-0-2), Graham O’Sullivan; David Clifford (0-1-7, 1f), Paul Geaney (1-0-3), Dylan Geaney (0-0-2).

Subs: Seán O’Brien for BD O’Sullivan (temp, 13-14 mins) and for BD O’Sullivan (65); Armin Heinrich for G White (temp, 14-22) and for B O Beaglaoich (et, 81); Shane Murphy for S Ryan (inj, 24); Seán O’Shea (1-0-1) for R Murphy, Damien Bourke for P Murphy (both h-t); Tony Brosnan for P Geaney (60); Killian Spillane (0-0-1) for D Geaney (e-t); Micheál Burns for G O’Sullivan (et, 77).

CORK: Micheál Aodh Martin, Seán Brady, Daniel O’Mahony, Tommy Walsh, Brian O’Driscoll (0-2-1), Rory Maguire, Matty Taylor, Ian Maguire (0-0-1), Colm O’Callaghan, Paul Walsh, Seán Powter, Seán McDonnell (0-1-1), Mark Cronin (0-0-3, 1f, 1 45), Brian Hurley (0-1-1, 1 tpf), Chris Óg Jones (1-0-3).

Subs: Maurice Shanley for T Walsh (14 mins); Ruairi Deane (0-0-1) for S Powter (47); Eoghan McSweeney (0-1-1) for P Walsh (52); Cathail O’Mahony (0-1-0) for B Hurley (59); Neil Lorden for M Shanley (65); Seán Walsh for I Maguire, Conor Cahalane (0-0-1) for S McDonnell (both et, 77); Hugh O’Connor for M Cronin (et, h-t), Darragh Cashman for R Deane (et, 83)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).