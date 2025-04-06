Galway get campaign up and running in New York

Galway’s Cian Hernon in action against New York at Gaelic Park in New York. Photograph: Emily Harney/Inpho

New York 0-20 Galway 3-28

Two goals from Matthew Tierney and one from Cian Hernon propelled Galway to a comprehensive 17-points victory on their return to Gaelic Park in New York for the first time in ten years.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists overpowered the Exiles in the second half of this Connacht SFC quarter-final, but in the opening half it didn’t seem like the gulf in class, experience and match practice was proving to be a major problem for the home side.

Galway only led at half-time by 1-12 to 0-12 thanks to Matthew Tierney’s fifth-minute goal as New York stayed in contention thanks to a couple of superbly-struck two-point frees from Frank O’Reilly and a stunning two point effort from play from James Walsh.

The Tribesmen, in contrast, struggled to get their attack firing in the absence of the likes of Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, who weren’t included in the match-day squad.

The pick of Galway’s scores in that opening period came from Finnian Ó Laoi, Kieran Molloy, Daniel O’Flaherty (2) and debutant Matthew Thompson.

But Galway upped the ante in the second half with a goal from Cian Hernon on 53 minutes helping to break New York’s spirited resistance, and leaving eight points between the teams.

Tierney’s second goal seven minutes later ended the game as a contest as Galway freewheeled home.

A capacity crowd turned out to watch the Tribesmen’s first championship fixture in New York since 2015, and Padraic Joyce’s charges eventually took care of business in style.

The Galway manager sent out eight of the side that started last July’s All-Ireland Final while Player of the Year, Paul Conroy, who also featured in this fixture a decade ago, came off the bench during the opening half after an ankle injury to All Star midfielder, John Maher.

. New York were competitive for long spells of an entertaining contest with Kildare native Jack Robinson catching the eye up front, shooting five points from play.

Former Clare defender Cian O’Dea, Donal Hunt and Kieran Murphy from Kerry, and place-kicker Frank O’Reilly also stood out at times. Galway will now meet Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final in two weeks’ time while New York’s attention will turn to the Tailteann Cup.

GALWAY: C Flaherty (0-1-0); J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; K Molloy (0-0-1), S Kelly (0-0-2), C Hernon (1-0-0); M Tierney (2-1-2), 1f, 1 tpf), J Maher (0-0-1); M Thompson (0-0-3), C McDaid (0-0-1), D O’Flaherty (0-0-2); Brian Mannion (0-0-1), R Finnerty (0-0-6, 3fs), F Ó Laoi (0-0-1). Subs: P Conroy (0-1-0, tpf) for Maher (22, inj); C Sweeney for Ó Laoi (42); C Darcy for Mannion (42); L Ó Conghaile (0-0-2) for O’Flaherty; P Egan for Molloy (60).

NEW YORK: J Grace; C O’Dea (0-0-1), S Wilson, N Hatton; D Hunt, R Wharton, J Walsh (0-1-0); E McElligot, K Murphy (0-0-1); T Mathers, F O’Reilly (0-3-1, 3tpfs, 1f), S Brosnan; J Robinson (0-0-5), A Loughlin Stones, B O’Regan (0-1-2, 2fs, 1tpf). Subs: used: T O’Riordan for Hatton (44); M Argue for Mathers (53); K Butler for O’Loughlin Stones (44); M Queenan for Hunt (62); M McCarthy for Walsh (62).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)