Man charged with child cruelty after child (2) found on roof ledge covered in faeces

The child’s father appeared before Limerick District Court charged with one count of child cruelty. Image: Google Street View

A two-year-old child was found unaccompanied on the ledge of a roof of a three-storey apartment building and covered in faeces, a court heard on Monday.

The child’s father, who is in his 40s, appeared before Limerick District Court charged with one count of child cruelty.

The man cannot be identified due to a court order restricting reporting details that would identify the child, who is legally entitled to anonymity under the Children’s Act.

Sgt Jimmy Dillane of Roxboro Road Garda station told the court that at around 2pm on September 8th, 2023, gardaí responded to a call of a child alone on a roof at an apartment complex in Limerick City.

A witness had told gardaí that the child was alone and on a ledge of the three-storey building.

The child was “covered in faeces and non-verbal” when recovered by neighbours prior to gardaí arriving at the scene, Dillane told the court.

The child was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for a medical assessment.

Dillane alleged the child’s parents did not come forward at the time, and that when gardaí called to their apartment, the man told them the child was asleep with his partner.

The child’s parents both appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants when gardaí called to their apartment, Dillane told the court.

Judge Patricia Harney refused jurisdiction and remanded the man in custody with consent to bail on his own bond of €100, and provided that he be of good behaviour.

He was also required to reside at an address approved by gardaí, sign on three days a week at a Limerick Garda station, have no contact with any witnesses in the case, and remain alcohol- and drug-free.

The child’s mother, who is a co-accused in the case and also charged with child cruelty, appeared before Limerick District Court earlier this month.

The woman is also subject to reporting restrictions and cannot be named by court order to protect the child’s identity.

Gardaí told the woman’s charge hearing that when gardaí called to the apartment, they found it was littered with rubbish, mould and faeces.

Both accused were remanded on bail to appear before Limerick District Court in December for further directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.