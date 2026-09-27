Shane O’Donnell bids farewell as Inagh-Kilnamona oust Éire Og from Clare championship

Oisin McStay of Burren celebrates his team's semi-final win over Kilcoo in the Down Senior Football Championship on Sunday. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Amid dheers and some tears, the epic hurling career of Clare great Shane O’Donnell came to an apparent end with Éire Óg’s exit from the Clare SHC.

The holders bowed out at the semi-final stage as Inagh-Kilnamona prevailed by 1-24 to 2-14 to set up a novel final clash with Kilmaley.

Two-time All-Ireland winner and 2024 Hurler of the Year O’Donnell, still just 32, made his Clare exit after the All-Ireland championship and, with the club campaign now complete, has also signalled his intention to emigrate with his partner to New York.

In his absence, Clare will inevitably require new leaders and perhaps Aidan McCarthy, who didn’t feature for the Banner this year, will prove to be one of those. His 13-point haul, seven of those coming from open play, went a long way towards securing Inagh-Kilnamona’s first final place since 2021.

They lost narrowly to Ballyea that season and will this time meet a Kilmaley side chasing a first title since 2004.

Kilmaley overcame Scariff by 0-25 to 1-11 on Saturday afternoon, with free-taker Tom O’Rourke scoring 0-11 and being joined on the scoresheet by nine colleagues in a terrific collective display.

In neighbouring Tipperary, Thurles Sarsfields will face Moycarkey-Borris in the county SHC final.

JK Brackens led Moycarkey-Borris by four points at half time of Sunday afternoon’s semi-final and were still a point up with a minute of normal time remaining. But Kieran Morris’s goal, after great work on the right by Max Hackett, with just seconds of the hour remaining, helped secure a dramatic 2-19 to 0-23 Moycarkey-Borris win.

With Ronan Maher back after a broken ankle and Darragh Stakelum and Paddy Creedon firing the goals, Thurles Sarsfields advanced beyond Nenagh Éire Óg on Saturday by 2-18 to 1-14.

Chris Nolan of Mount Leinster Rangers celebrates his team's victory over St Mullins in the Carlow SHC final. Photograph: James Lawlor/inpho

Chris Nolan provided the inspiration with 3-6 for Mount Leinster Rangers in the first ever Saturday-night Carlow SHC final.

The Borris-based outfit coughed up a six-point lead in the final quarter and found themselves tied 3-11 to 1-17 with St Mullins approaching the hour in what was a fourth final in a row between the clubs.

But five late Rangers points, including three from Nolan, eased them to a 13th title and a Leinster club SHC quarter-final tie against the Dublin representatives, in Carlow, on November 8th.

“The lads had a big decision to make in the last few minutes,” said Mount Leinster Rangers manager Niall Bergin. “Were they going to let this peter away or were they going to stand up and be counted? In fairness, they stood up and were counted.”

The Meath SHC final will be a local derby between Kilmessan and Kiltale after the latter’s 1-18 to 2-13 semi-final defeat of holders Ratoath.

County footballer Ross Ryan hit the crucial goal for Kiltale who will take on group winners Kilmessan in the final in Trim on Sunday October 11th at 2pm.

In football, Kilcoo’s bid for an eight-in-a-row of Down SFC titles is over.

Two early Odhran Murdock goals, both from penalties, allied to goals from Niall Toner and Ryan Treanor helped Burren pull off a dramatic semi-final win.

Ryan Treanor scores for Burren against Kilcoo in Newry on Sunday. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Kilcoo have claimed 13 of the last 14 Down SFC titles, with Burren briefly breaking that dominance in 2018. Burren will face Clonduff in the decider.

The Wicklow SFC final will be between An Tóchar and Blessington while the Westmeath decider will be a repeat of the 2024 final between holders The Downs and St Loman’s.

Tullamore and Ferbane will contest the Offaly decider for the fourth year running.

Clonguish and Dromard will meet again next Saturday at 5pm in the Longford SFC to see who faces holders Killoe in the final after their semi-final finished deadlocked.

Hurling results

Carlow final : Mount Leinster Rangers 3-16 St Mullins 1-18

: Mount Leinster Rangers 3-16 St Mullins 1-18 Clare semi-finals: Inagh-Kilnamona 1-24 Éire Óg 2-14; Kilmaley 0-25 Scariff 1-11

Inagh-Kilnamona 1-24 Éire Óg 2-14; Kilmaley 0-25 Scariff 1-11 Tipperary semi-finals: Thurles Sarsfields 2-18 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-14; Moycarkey Borris 2-19 JK Brackens 0-23

Thurles Sarsfields 2-18 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-14; Moycarkey Borris 2-19 JK Brackens 0-23 Meath semi-final: Kiltale 1-18 Ratoath 2-13

Football results