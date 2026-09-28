School book salesman wins €60k over no-warning redundancy from job of 10 years

Educational publisher Gill must pay former salesman €60,000 after slump in sales due to primary school free book scheme led to redundancy. Photograph: iStock

A school book salesman abruptly left jobless when publisher M.H. Gill made him redundant citing the “sparse” rural population of his sales territory in the northwest has won €60,000 for unfair dismissal.

James Higgins was one of four staff let go by the business after the introduction of the free textbook scheme in primary schools in 2021 disrupted its market and left it €300,000 in the red, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) was told.

Higgins had spent over a decade on the road as the Gill sales representative covering Donegal and most of Connacht when he was let go in June 2025.

He was sick with Covid-19 at the time and learned of his redundancy when his wife read an email terminating his employment, he told the WRC last year.

Higgins said he was “devastated” by this turn of events, as he had gone from having “no fear for my position whatsoever to my wife reading my dismissal to me”.

His bosses told the WRC the complainant had been meant to meet them the day before to receive the news, but had called in sick.

“It wasn’t really the way we would have liked to have done it,” the publisher’s chief executive, Margaret Burns, said in evidence as the company defended the claim.

She said the plan had been to notify Higgins and the other sales rep whose position was being extinguished “simultaneously”.

They pressed on with sending Higgins the email despite not meeting him because they “wanted to let everyone know the situation for their own peace of mind”, Burns added.

She said profits at the publisher had “declined sharply” between 2021 and 2023 – going from €1.4 million in profit to a loss of “nearly €300,000”.

In legal submissions, the company said its education division “underperformed by €770,000” in 2023 with difficulties in the primary school publishing market “a major contributing factor”.

“The market disruption caused by the free school book scheme and reduced government funding further pressured the business model,” the company further submitted.

Burns said the company had decided to concentrate on “more densely populated areas along the east coast” and cities. Higgins’ sales territory in the northwest posed “difficulty” as a large geographic area with “areas of sparse population”, she said.

“The swiftness of the way I was cut had huge implications,” Higgins said in his evidence. “I was cut off from all communications. I had sales in the pipeline that needed to be finalised; I had people looking for samples,” he said.

Brian Curtin, a senior manager who presented the case for Gill, said in a closing submission: “We try to act in good faith in running a redundancy process but we were in a situation where the company was losing money.”

Cillian McGovern, for the complainant instructed by Crushell & Co Solicitors, said it was “a work of fiction that an educational company could be so poorly informed on the redundancy process”.

In her decision published on Monday, adjudicator Patricia Owens upheld Higgins’ complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977, awarding him €60,000 in compensation to cover ongoing losses in his new job at a firm supplying school meals, which paid roughly €14,000 less in salary per annum, as well as losses of €22,500 for six months’ unemployment.

Owens considered it “entirely possible, and indeed desirable” to postpone that the redundancy consultation meeting with Higgins given his illness. But since it never took place, Higgins never got notice his job was at risk, was not told the redundancy selection criteria and had no chance to propose alternatives to redundancy, she noted.

It was clear from both the “immediacy of the termination” and the company’s moves to shut off access to company systems and collect Higgins’ work phone and car that it never intended to offer an appeal, Owens wrote.

The appeals process which did take place was a “tick-box exercise”, she added.