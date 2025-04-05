Cork could confirm their rise by blasting their way past Tipperary

Although Tipperary beat Cork six weeks ago, the Rebels are the favourites going into Sunday National Hurling League final. Photograph: Inpho

Sunday

Allianz Hurling league finals

Division 1A: Tipperary v Cork, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm (Live on TG4)

The strangest of league final pairings – not that either team is undeserving or that it was an unthinkable finale back at the start but because it’s such a historical rarity. This weekend is the first such league final in 65 years. The old Cork Athletic Grounds has been overhauled twice in that time.

There is also historic symmetry. Back then Tipperary were on the verge on their most dominant phase in modern times and Cork bang in the middle of what until now was their leanest period. The tables are turning, with Cork shaping up so menacingly that they are for the first time in nearly 20 years ante post favourites for the All-Ireland.

Yet Tipperary beat them just six weeks ago and have been rebuilt by Liam Cahill to pose a rebooted challenge after the stark disappointments of last season.

After an impressive win in Kilkenny, the Tipp manager was candid about contending for the league, acknowledging his teams’ reputation as fast starters but equally insistent that a league final would be useful development for his young side.

Cork have been so brutally devastating in the past two matches, hitting Clare and Galway for 10 goals, that the rising hopes of their burgeoning support base have easily encompassed a league title and stretch farther than that into the summer.

They were beaten by an impressive Tipperary last February in Thurles. Switching to a zonal defence in the first half, Tipp got to grips with a maybe surprisingly discomfited Cork, and up front Darragh McCarthy had the best outing of a lauded rookie campaign, shooting 0-10, five from play.

Craig Morgan’s strikingly effective switch to centrefield this season was showcased when his attacking play assisted Dylan Walsh’s decisive goal. Tipp have been playing with pace and penetration and, defensively, they have conceded on average less than a goal a match – only Clare outscored them all campaign.

That may well come under pressure here given Cork’s prolific recent form even though Brian Hayes, though named, will probably be absent. Despite Hayes’s three goals in the last two matches, Pat Ryan has options with Declan Dalton likely to come in. His team is also obviously strengthened from the Thurles match. Four of last year’s All-Ireland team return to the line-up, including All Star Rob Downey and the full forward duo of league record scorer Patrick Horgan and Alan Connolly.

The adjustment of Ethan Twomey at centrefield and Darragh Fitzgibbon at centre forward has added to the attacking potential.

Whereas Tipperary have their own ambitions and will hope to spike Cork’s big guns in order to give their own attack led by Jake Morris, on whom rests quite a responsibility, a realistic chance of scoring more, the home team looks set for a first league title in 27 years.

Verdict: Cork

Waterford and Offaly will meet again in Sunday's exciting curtain-raiser. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Division 1B: Waterford v Offaly, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.45pm (Live on TG4)

An exiting curtain-raiser brings together two teams who just met a couple of weeks ago, when Waterford sealed the win that left them top of the table. Peter Queally’s first season has seen ups and downs, with the shock defeat by Carlow in week one – amid an injury crisis – followed by a decent recovery that brought wins in the remaining matches.

Offaly are a rising force in both codes and last week their bright young footballers took home the Division Three title. Like them, the hurlers have been promoted on the back of All-Ireland under-20 success and this weekend will be as big an occasion as they have played since that triumph in terms of stadium and attendance.

They have eight players who played in the past two under-20 finals and there would be more if not for injury and suspension. Offaly are weakened by James Mahon’s suspension although, hopefully, they won’t have to play more than half the match a man short like a fortnight ago.

For Waterford it’s a useful opportunity to play the venue before travelling there for the Munster championship fixture against Cork.

Regardless of whether they would have won the match had Offaly remained at full strength, Waterford were certainly able to exploit the advantage to finish strongly on the scoreboard.

Tadhg de Búrca’s return was as if he’d never been injured and he adds so much to the team even though the versatile Mark Fitzgerald, deputising, has been excellent and is able to play anywhere in defence.

They are still missing a few players, including the returned Austin Gleeson, who hasn’t played intercounty for nearly two years and will require gradual reintegration.

Back from a training camp in Portugal, Waterford are already sizing up their championship schedule, which starts in three weeks.

For the players who have graduated from the All-Irelands at minor in 2013 and under-21 in 2016, the road ahead is shortening and they will know that if they are to impact further at provincial level, it has to be soon.

Offaly’s progress has been encouraging for everyone who wants to see them reclaim a place at hurling’s top table. They are still callow for this level of hurling whereas Waterford can field double figures of players who have appeared in a senior All-Ireland final.

That ultimately should be the difference.

Verdict: Waterford.