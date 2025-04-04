Tactical analysis: Cork and Tipp ready for high-stakes shootout as Rebels sharpen edge

Cork's Patrick Horgan in action against Tipperary's Robert Doyle and Eoghan Connolly during the league clash at Semple Stadium which Tipperary won. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

A league final hasn’t felt this consequential in years. It certainly feels like more than a pre-championship dress rehearsal.

The Cork attack has hit top form over thelast two games against Clare (6 goals) and Galway (4 goals), and Tipp’s defence will need to be on their toes when it comes to tracking Cork’s powerful runners.

Cork's approach to attacking puckouts is designed to create space, and the opposition have to decide whether to defend zonally or man-to-man

Cork’s path has been deliberate, increasingly ruthless, and now data-backed. Having netted just five goals in their first four games, Pat Ryan’s side exploded for 10 in their last two, including that 4-23 to 0-23 dismantling of Galway in what was functionally a semi-final. They arrive with a group not only in scoring form, but finally tuned in to the passing patterns that open up those goal chances.

The Rebels’ passing network, mapped out from their win over Galway, reveals a team increasingly fluent in interplay and structure. Nodes clustered around midfield and the half-forward line show a high volume of link-up play between Ciarán Joyce, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Barrett and Brian Hayes – the latter not just scoring (1-0) but also assisting Fitzgibbon’s goal and constantly dragging defenders into uncomfortable zones.

Cork's passing network from their league game against Galway: the graphic only shows passes that were hit more than once. By following the darker colours you can see Cork's preferred passing patterns, with Downey, Twomey, O'Mahoney and Barrett key in the midfield area. Goalkeeper Collins going long to Hayes was another favoured play

Hayes was repositioned closer to the goal during the league and has emerged as a vital connector of play. He was in possession a startling 15 times in the first 40 minutes against Galway. His injury is a major blow to Cork − how will they cope with his absence over the next few weeks? More importantly who will fill the void? They have an abundance of options, but will have to decide which skill set will complement the existing system and not affect team cohesion.

Their goals against Galway weren’t just a result of individual quality – though Patrick Horgan’s 1-9, including 1-3 from play, certainly qualifies – but of patterns of play becoming second nature. The third goal, for instance, originated from a Mark Coleman ball into Declan Dalton, quickly shifted to Horgan. One-touch, low-risk, high-reward. Pat Ryan called it “better efficiency” – a phrase that rings especially true when watching the arcs of passes on Cork’s network map thicken in the final third.

But it’s not just the forwards. The half-back line, particularly Robert Downey and Joyce, have quietly been Cork’s ignition point. Downey’s interceptions led directly to goals, including the opener for Hayes. Joyce’s role is not only as a carrier but also as a frequent outlet, distributing to the attacking triangle of Barrett, Dalton, and Fitzgibbon. The Cork system no longer depends solely on long deliveries – it evolves in sequences, often three or four passes deep.

Part 1: A diagonal run from Ethan Twomey collects the ball from the defence, and he sets off towards the Galway goal

Part 2: Twomey carries the ball and has an option of a straight ball into the Galway defence and an isolated full-back line

Part 3: The target area here is in front of Brian Hayes but Tipperary may look to sit Ronan Maher back into that space to cut off the option, as they did during the February meeting of the teams

Cork’s bench impact has been another hidden weapon. Shane Kingston, Alan Connolly and Séamus Harnedy all entered the fray in the second half against Galway and either scored or assisted. It’s notable that even as Cork introduced five second-half subs, their shape remained intact – suggesting a maturity to their squad depth and clear positional understanding.

Tipperary, by contrast, arrive with adrenaline. They trailed Clare by eight points in Semple Stadium before launching a ferocious comeback to win by one. Darragh Stakelum’s injury-time winner capped a stretch where Tipp outscored Clare 0-13 to 0-4. While Cork’s semi-final was controlled and clinical, Tipp’s was all pulse and pressure – and it raises fascinating questions in advance of the decider.

Liam Cahill’s men rotated heavily, resting key starters and giving debuts to fringe players, yet they still found a way. Jason Forde was central again, scoring nine points, while Jake Morris, Noel McGrath and Conor Bowe provided the attacking flickers before the storm. Importantly, Tipp’s substitutes also made the difference – a similarity to Cork that hints at a final which could hinge on late momentum.

If Cork’s passing network reflects method, Tipp’s recent form suggests an ability to manage key moments. Their resilience, seen in tight wins and last-gasp scores, may be harder to model – but no less dangerous. What we do know is this: if Tipp can keep it tight for 50 minutes, they have belief that their finishers can do the rest.

On neutral ground, this might be a toss-up. But with the final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork will have the crowd and comfort of home. More importantly, they will carry form, fluency, and the sense that something is finally clicking under Ryan.

It’s been 27 years since Cork last lifted the league trophy. Should they pass this test – and continue to pass as well as they have – the wait might finally be over. The chart below highlights the scoring efficiency and defensive resilience of both Cork and Tipperary across the 2025 National Hurling League group stage.

Scoring stats for Cork and Tipperary from the National Hurling League 2025.

Cork averaged 27.8 points per game, narrowly edging Tipperary’s 27.7, demonstrating a slightly higher attacking return across their six league games. On the defensive side, Cork conceded an average of just 21 points, compared to Tipp’s 23, suggesting Cork maintained a tighter defensive structure. Both teams share common threads in defensive and attacking threats, with Cork slightly ahead in both, making them favourites for Sunday’s game.

Jeffrey Lynskey is an MSc student in Sports Performance Analysis at Setu Carlow and has managed the Galway minor and under-20 teams.