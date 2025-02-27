Kilkenny v Limerick league refixture to take place on St Patrick’s weekend

Kilkenny and Limerick will play their refixed Allianz Hurling League game at Nowlan Park on Saturday, March 15th. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Kilkenny’s postponed Allianz Hurling League clash against Limerick has been refixed for the St Patrick’s weekend.

The original fixture was called off last Sunday due to an unplayable pitch in Kilkenny, but the match is now rescheduled for Nowlan Park on Saturday, March 15th at 3.30.

That was originally pencilled in as a bye weekend for hurling teams, with a full set of football fixtures taking place across the Saturday and Sunday, but last week’s heavy rain and resulting postponements means at least four league hurling refixtures will now take place that weekend.

The Division 1B match between Laois and Carlow, which was also called off because of an unplayable pitch, will be played either on the Saturday or the Sunday of March 15th-16th, with the final details to be confirmed closer to the date.

READ MORE

The Division Two game between Meath and Down will be played in Trim on March 15th at 1.30, while the Division Three clash between Cavan and Armagh will now go ahead on that date too with a 2pm start at Breffni Park.

But the Kilkenny and Limerick match is the standout tie of the confirmed refixtures.

It is likely to be a pivotal game in the race for a place in the league final as there will only be one round of fixtures remaining at that stage, although it will actually be Kilkenny’s last group game.

Derek Lyng’s side travel to Cork this Saturday while Limerick host Clare on Sunday. The following weekend, the Cats are at home to Tipperary while Limerick host Galway.

The Kilkenny-Limerick refixture will then be played before the last round of games in Division 1A on March 22nd – Cork v Galway, Limerick v Wexford and Tipperary v Clare. Kilkenny are not in action in the final round.

It means Kilkenny now face three huge games between March 1st-15th.

Lyng has previously indicated that he expected several of his more experienced players to return for either the Limerick or Cork matches, meaning Kilkenny fans could see the likes of TJ Reid, John Donnelly, Adrian Mullen and Richie Reid back in action.

Eoin Murphy and Tommy Walsh are almost certain to make their first appearances of the year in Saturday’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash. Both were named to start last week’s postponed match against Limerick.

Lyng has used 27 players across Kilkenny’s three games so far, with 23 different players handed starting roles.

Only nine started all three fixtures – Aidan Tallis, Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Mikey Carey, David Blanchfield, Martin Keoghan, Cian Kenny, Paddy Deegan and Eoin Cody.

Kilkenny are currently joint second in Division 1A alongside Galway, both on four points after three games. Tipperary are top of the table with six points from four matches while Cork and Limerick are both on three points, though the Treaty County have only played two matches.

Wexford have two points from four matches while Clare are bottom of the table following three successive defeats.

Meanwhile, two football refixtures have been confirmed as well, with the Division Three match between Sligo and Clare to take place on Sunday, March 9th at 1.30 in Markievicz Park, while the Division Four Wexford v Wicklow game will be played on Saturday, March 8th at 6pm in Wexford Park.

Refixtures

Allianz Hurling League – Division 1A: Kilkenny v Limerick, Saturday, March 15th, Nowlan Park, 3.30. Division 1B: Laois v Carlow, Saturday, March 15th or Sunday, March 16th, O’Moore Park, tbc. Division 2: Meath v Down, Saturday, March 15th, Trim, 1.30. Division 3: Cavan v Armagh, Saturday, March 15th, Breffni Park, 2.0.

Allianz Football League – Division 3: Sligo v Clare, Sunday, March 9th, Markievicz Park, 1.30. Division 4: Wexford v Wicklow, Saturday March 8th, Wexford Park, 6.0