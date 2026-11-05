Ireland

Man (60s) survives car plunge near old Youghal Bridge in Cork

Driver crawled through mud and rocks in effort to reach safety before collapsing from exhaustion

A man in his 60s was “lucky to be alive” after spending several hours stranded on rocks and mud following a crash near the old Youghal Bridge in Co Cork. Photograph: Provision
A man in his 60s was “lucky to be alive” after spending several hours stranded on rocks and mud following a crash near the old Youghal Bridge in Co Cork. Photograph: Provision
Barry Roche Southern Correspondent
Thu Nov 05 2026 - 20:421 MIN READ

A driver in his 60s is recovering after crashing through a wall and falling about 15 feet on to rocks and mud in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is understood the motorist, who was travelling in the direction of Cork for a medical appointment, lost control of his car near the old Youghal Bridge in Co Cork.

He managed to get out of the car, but was stranded for several hours following the incident, which happened at around 4am.

Despite managing to escape from the wreckage, the man found himself in a desperate situation. He crawled along the mud and rocks in an effort to reach safety before eventually collapsing from exhaustion.

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Hours later a member of the public spotted the crashed car. Shortly afterwards they discovered the man lying nearby unconscious at around 8.30am.

He was removed to hospital by rescue services.

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