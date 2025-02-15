Determined Derry fight back to draw against Galway

NFL: Derry 0-16 Galway 1-13

Bottom side Derry earned their first point of the league, producing an outstanding second half to draw with Galway at Celtic Park.

The Tribesmen looked imperious in the first half, leading 1-10 to 0-4, only to see the home side produce a valiant comeback to reel their opponents in, scoring 10 of the last 11 points to pull level.

Lachlan Murray’s introduction in the 43rd minute proved key for the Oakleafers, hitting three scores and providing a constant thorn in the Galway rearguard.

Padraig Joyce’s team will be disappointed with their second-half return of just two points.

Shane McGuigan opened the evening’s scoring, sailing over a fine point in Derry’s very first attack. But league leaders Galway returned fire with serious intent, nailing four unanswered scores including Dylan McHugh’s 10th minute goal. McHugh ghosted past his man before bursting through on goal and leathering the ball into the back of the Derry net.

Points from Matthew Tierney and John Mayer handed the Tribesman an early 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

A brace from Paul Cassidy, the second courtesy of a Ciaran McFaul kick pass, reduced the home side’s deficit before the visitors once again hit four in a row to extend their advantage to 1-9 to 0-3.

Walsh arrived to the party midway through the first half, converting consecutive two-pointers and a free.

Cassidy’s third point of the half left his side eight adrift, with Galway having the final say of the half when Walsh, selling a delightful dummy, swung over his fifth score of the opening thirty five minutes.

Paddy Tally’s half-time team talk must have been one for the ages as his charges produced a scintillating second-half display.

Anton Tohil won the throw-in, culminating in a Shane McGuigan free. Cein Darcy fisted over soon after for the Tribesmen, but after that, it was all Derry.

The home side helped themselves to six unanswered scores, with goalkeeper Neil McNicholl’s bulldozing run and point igniting the Oakleafer’s scoring splurge.

Shane McGuigan was at the heart of Derry’s scoreboard momentum, nailing everything he hit, including a 50th minute two-pointer. Lachlan Murray, proved a real impact too, landing scores at regular intervals as Derry pushed on.

As excellent as they were in the first half, outside of a 62nd minute Walsh two-pointer, the visitors barely threw a punch throughout a very one-sided second half.

But Derry had the bit between their teeth. Murray’s third point elicited three in a row from McGuigan to see the hosts draw level in the 69th minute.

And with the hooter about to blow, Ethan Doherty saw a late chance for a Derry winner blocked and that was that.

DERRY: N McNicholl (0-1); D Baker, E McEvoy, M Bradley; C Doherty, B Rogers, D Cassidy; C Glass (0-1), A Tohill; C McFaul, P Cassidy (0-3), E Doherty; B McCarron, S McGuigan (0-1-6, 3f), N Toner.

Subs: L Murray (0-3) for B McCarron (43 mins), M Doherty for D Cassidy (50), C McMonagle for N Toner (58), P McGrogan for M Bradley (64).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, L Silke; D McHugh (1-0), J Daly, S Kelly; P Conroy, J Maher (0-1); S O’Neill (0-1), S Walsh (0-3-2, 1f), C Darcy (0-1); C O Curraoin (0-1, 1f), M Tierney (0-1), F O Laoi.

Subs: R Finnerty for C Curraoin (43 mins), J Heaney for O Laoi (48), K Molloy for S O’Neill (54), D O’Flaherty for C Darcy (60).

Referee: D Gough.