Jim Gavin: ‘This is a great opportunity for our games, not to be continuously searching out the dark matter in life’

At the end of Saturday’s GAA special congress, president Jarlath Burns asked for Jim Gavin and members of his Football Review Committee to come to the stage and take a bow, which they did – reluctantly in some cases.

It was a deserved show of recognition for an astonishing piece of work – a recasting of football in nine months and then, persuading nearly the entire association to accept the proposals for trialling throughout the league and championship in 2025.

That there were reluctant FRC members may have owed something to a point made by Gavin himself – that the work of the committee was in a way just starting. The impact of the report will have to be monitored and if tweaks are needed, they will need to be formulated and passed through the appropriate channels.

In a year’s time, a further special congress will have the final say.

READ MORE

But, sufficient to the day: From early morning when the potentially awkward matter of whether to expand the experiment to clubs as well as counties was decisively settled according the FRC’s wishes – by 93 per cent to seven – to conclusion, everything went according to plan.

“I’m really pleased that the club players, 96 per cent of our membership are going to get opportunity to play this exciting brand of Gaelic football,” said Gavin afterwards.

Presented in 17 blocks, the 48 rule changes or ‘enhancements’ – “because we already have a great game,” according to Gavin – passed by crushing margins. Only four failed to get at least 90 per cent and the smallest mandate, the countdown clock and hooter, still received the backing of 74 per cent of delegates.

At the media conference afterwards, Burns praised the efforts of his committee and their role in convincing units of the association.

“That was very hard work going up and down the country at this time of the year. It was a very, very cold week last week, a lot of frost on the road. Those boys were all around the country.”

Responding to queries about the challenges for dual referees and the possible impact on hurling, the president also reiterated Gavin’s point about the work just beginning.

“And the job now for us is along with the Referees Development Committee and the Standing Committee on Playing Rules; all of those people’s jobs are now beginning to ensure that there is a proper training and educative process in place for referees at all levels.”

On this subject, Gavin for the first time, allowed a bit of irritation to show.

“Just on that, just having that negativity, I have to say it surprises me. What we want to see is people embracing them and getting that balance, to say this is a great opportunity for our games, not to be continuously searching out the dark matter in life.

“We want to say this is a great opportunity for us to move forward in our games. I’m sure whatever learning we pick up, there is a hurling rules committee and I’m sure if there are any benefits they see for that particular game – because I agree they are two separate games – that they will be moved across.”

One of the major selling points of the report was the flexibility – “the agility,” as Burns put it – to monitor next year’s trialling and respond to problems.

Gavin expanded on that theme when asked what protocols would be in place to evaluate the rules and make decisions on any necessary tweaks.

“So, we have a benefit analysis tool that we’re working on and we’ll show you those metrics. We already have data on the last 10 seasons of football and we’re trying to benchmark it off that, for example, distance of number of handpasses or number of scores.

“We will want to have qualitative and quantitative data, as in what we see with our eyes as coaches, and then what’s the actual data telling us as well.”

Jarlath Burns at GAA Special Congress. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

He was non-committal on whether the four-point goal, an original proposal that was jettisoned, might be revived.

“We have the option. We have the responsibility to look at all of these motions and how they’re being enforced and applied, and how do they work. That’s our mandate as a committee. So, everything, not just that, we need to assess.”

It was confirmed that two FRC members, Donegal’s Michael Murphy and new Tyrone manager, Malachy O’Rourke have left the committee, having committed to intercounty involvement, next year.

“Now we need to reset,” said Gavin. We need to reconstitute the FRC. Malachy and Michael have gone back to inter-county activity. They’ve made that decision. They need to focus on their inter-county activities. We accept that.”

So, on to the fixtures: the national league starts at the end of January and the FRC chair was looking forward.

“I mean there’s going to be great excitement. I can only imagine the atmosphere in Pearse Park and Salthill on the 25th of January when Galway take on Armagh. That’s going to be a cracking game, a full house. Two All-Ireland finalists.”