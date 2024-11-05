St Loman’s captain frustrated at midweek scheduling of Leinster senior club match against Castletown

St Loman’s captain John Heslin has expressed frustration at the midweek scheduling of their Leinster club senior football quarter-final against Castletown.

The Westmeath champions will host their Wexford counterparts at Lakepoint Park in Mullingar on Tuesday, November 12th, at 7.30pm because of Castletown’s dual commitments.

Castletown will face Moorefield in round one of the Leinster club junior hurling championship in Hawkfield this Saturday afternoon, 2pm. And because of the large crossover of players between the club’s hurling and football teams the big-ball clash against St Loman’s has been pushed out until the following Tuesday.

“It’s disappointing, it’s frustrating,” said Heslin. “Of course Leinster GAA is tough, it’s not a job I’d like to probably do myself. But poor Castletown, I think they have hurling on and football, they’re trying to prepare and everyone is putting so much into it.

“Not everyone just works down the road, in the post office or as a teacher. There are loads of different jobs and people are asked to play in a very important game on a Tuesday night. It means so much to the club and to the whole country and they’re asking you to play on a Tuesday night. Like, would you play on a Tuesday night?”

And the Westmeath player feels it is unfair to be expecting players to take time off work.

“I don’t know, are you going to pay me? I’m not going to take a day off, I’m not going to take any days off. I won’t be allowed to take a half day. Bills have to be paid. This football craic is only for a bit of fun. Playing on Tuesday night is tough. I hope they realise that.”

With Cusack Park in Mullingar currently undergoing upgrade work, St Loman’s have been able to retain home advantage by using Lakepoint Park – which has floodlights.

St Loman’s were hugely impressive in their 13-point dismantling of Dunshaughlin in Navan last Sunday. The Westmeath champions have never won a senior provincial title but must be considered strong contenders this season.

The winners of the St Loman’s-Castletown game will meet the victors from the quarter-final between St Mary’s Ardee and Carlow champions Rathvilly. With the perceived heavy hitters of Naas and Cuala on the other side of the draw, a real opportunity has emerged for the aforementioned quartet.

“If you focus on titles you kind of trip up over your own feet,” said Heslin. “Look, there are still things to work on. If you come away thinking you are great lads then that will be your downfall. We’re just happy to come away with a win.

“You have to get the bodies (right) now, get the recovery in. Premier League players find it hard to play week after week. So we have to get the bodies right, get the recovery in, get the food in, do ice baths, get the work schedule correct and get the body correct and get right to put in another performance.”