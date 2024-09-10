Malachy O’Rourke confirmed as new manager of Tyrone for three-year term

Malachy O’Rourke has been confirmed as Tyrone’s new football manager. He succeeds the joint-management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who stepped down after four years in charge, having led the county to a fourth All-Ireland title in 2021.

“We look forward to working closely with Malachy and his backroom team, and wish them well in their role,” was the simple statement from Tyrone GAA on Tuesday evening, confirming that the appointment was for three years until 2027.

O’Rourke, 57, played for Fermanagh for the best part of a decade and won a Sigerson medal with St Mary’s Belfast. His team featured many future luminaries, most notably current GAA president Jarlath Burns, and a few future All-Ireland winners in Armagh goalkeeper Benny Tierney, and Derry pair Séamus Downey and Danny Quinn.

He is a much sought-after manager, who has had success with his native Fermanagh, who he took as close to an Ulster title – a replay defeat by Armagh – as the county had ever come and neighbours Monaghan, twice Ulster champions on his watch as well as All-Ireland semi-finalists.

More recently he has managed Watty Graham’s Glen to a very first Derry title, adding an Ulster championship the following year and finally last January, the All-Ireland. He was reportedly offered the Derry job last year but turned it down to stay with the club.

Despite the considerable interest in signing him up within many counties, he has opted for the home town. A resident of Ballygawley for over 20 years, he was nominated for the vacancy by the local Errigal Ciaráin club, who he also successfully managed two decades ago.

Popular with players and effective in their deployment, O’Rourke has hardly put a foot wrong in his many management roles throughout the years. He has also proved dependable and honourable in his dealings with county administrators.

He takes over a Tyrone team that has disappointed since winning the All-Ireland and is in need of rebuilding. Underage success in recent years has landed two of the three most recent All-Ireland under-20 titles, so the talent is there.