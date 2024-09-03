Armagh GAA issues warning over counterfeit Sam Maguire Cup

Armagh GAA has issued a warning over a “counterfeit Sam Maguire trophy” being taken to various locations “in exchange for substantial amounts of money”.

A statement posted on the county’s social media account on Tuesday warned: “Armagh GAA have been made aware of a counterfeit Sam Maguire trophy being take around a number of pubs, event venues and schools in exchange for substantial amounts of money.

SAM MAGUIRE - IMPORTANT NOTICE



“Armagh GAA have clearly established guidelines and methods for requesting the use/appearance of the Sam Maguire and will NEVER charge for this.”

Armagh claimed the Sam Maguire Cup after beating Galway 1-11 to 0-13 in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on July 28th.

It was the county’s second ever All-Ireland Senior Football title, coming 22 years after their first title 2002.