Clare name unchanged starting team for All-Ireland final clash with Cork

The Liam MacCarthy Cup pictured with jerseys of Clare and Cork before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Clare will be unchanged for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final against Cork. They followed their opponents in naming the same starting 15 as lined out in the semi-final win against Kilkenny earlier this month.

There are two changes on the bench. The experienced Seadna Morey come in as does Robin Mounsey with Keith Smyth and Seán Rynne switching out.

Morey’s inclusion brings to seven the number of survivors from the county’s last All-Ireland, 11 years ago when Cork were also the opposition.

In the starting line-up, David McInerney, John Conlon, captain Tony Kelly, Peter Duggan and Shane O’Donnell were all on the 2013 panel – only Duggan didn’t play.

READ MORE

Overall, Morey came in as a 62nd-minute replacement in the final replay whereas Duggan and Paul Flanagan were unused.

There are two differences from the team that beat Cork in the Munster championship in May: Kelly and Conor Leen come in for Cian Galvin and Rory Hayes.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Conor Leen; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney; David Fitzgerald, Cathal Malone; Tony Kelly (capt), Mark Rodgers, Peter Duggan; Aidan McCarthy, Shane O’Donnell, David Reidy.

Subs: Cian Broderick, Rory Hayes, Paul Flanagan, Cian Galvin, Darragh Lohan, Ryan Taylor, Seadna Morey, Aron Shanagher, Ian Galvin, Shane Meehan, Robin Mounsey.