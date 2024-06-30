Donegal hit their scoring straps to end Louth’s run and set up Galway semi-final

Eoghan Bán Gallagher scores Donegal’s goal during the second half of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Louth at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Donegal 1-23 Louth 0-18

Donegal will face Galway in an All-Ireland semi-final after a comfortable victory over Louth in the last eight at Croke Park on Sunday.

The Ulster champions scored 1-21 from open play and registered only three wides as they booked their place in a first All-Ireland semi-final since 2014.

Peadar Mogan delivered a man of the match display with 0-5, and it was Donegal’s efficiency in front of the posts aligned with their hard-running game which had Louth on the back foot for the majority of this quarter-final.

The trio of Mogan, Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Bán Gallagher were particularly dangerous when carrying the ball from deep, with pace and purpose. Combined, they posted 1-7 of Donegal’s total.

Midfielder Michael Langan popped over three points and Louth simply couldn’t keep tabs on all of Donegal’s scoring options.

But to their credit, despite trailing from the opening minute until the final whistle, Ger Brennan’s side refused to yield at any stage and kept trying to force openings in what was a resolute Donegal defence.

Donegal led 0-11 to 0-8 at the interval but Gallagher’s 59th-minute goal finished off the match as a contest, leaving the score 1-18 to 0-14.

Louth got some joy in the first half when forcing Shaun Patton to go long with his kick-outs, and Craig Lennon’s score during the first half came after Tommy Durnin’s superb fetch in the middle of the field from a Donegal restart.

Donegal threatened on each occasion they moved the ball quickly through the hands and got their runners driving at the Louth defence.

McHugh opened the game’s scoring inside the first minute, his neatly taken point an early indicator of the influence he would have on the encounter.

Louth manager Ger Brennan shakes hands with Donegal boss Jim McGuinness after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Kilcar flyer set Conor O’Donnell up for Donegal’s third point of the afternoon as well and after 11 minutes Louth looked to be taking on water as they trailed 0-5 to 0-1.

Sam Mulroy reduced the gap with a left-footed point soon after before the Louth captain was involved in an accidental collision with his team-mate Conall McKeever. Both players required treatment on the field, with Mulroy sporting a black head bandage for the remainder of the game, while McKeever was forced off the field and did not return.

Patrick McBrearty intercepted a Louth kick-out in the 24th minute and sent Ciarán Moore through for Donegal’s seventh point of the game. But Louth’s best offensive period of the game followed as they scored three consecutive points to leave just the minimum between the sides.

However, Donegal built a match-winning buffer in the five minutes either side of half-time when they outscored Louth 0-5 to 0-1.

Mogan and Oisín Gallen scored the last two points of the first half while Conor O’Donnell, Langan and Aaron Doherty all pointed shortly after the resumption.

The inevitable goal arrived just before the hour mark with Gallagher reading the situation brilliantly to steal in and poke the ball home from close range after McBrearty’s palmed effort hit the post.

And so the second coming of Jim McGuinness continues. It might yet run all the way to All-Ireland final day.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Eoghan Bán Gallagher (1-0), Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan (0-5); Ryan McHugh (0-2), Caolan McGonagle, Ciarán Moore (0-2); Ciarán Thompson (0-2), Michael Langan (0-3); Shane O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell (0-2), Daire Ó Baoill; Patrick McBrearty (0-1, m), Oisín Gallen (0-4, 1f), Niall O’Donnell.

Subs: Aaron Doherty (0-1) for N O’Donnell (h-t); Caolan McColgan for Ó Baoill (45 mins); Jeaic McKelvey for C O’Donnell (50); Jamie Brennan (0-1) for McBrearty (60); Hugh McFadden for S O’Donnell (66).

LOUTH: Niall McDonnell; Dan Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Donal McKenny; Bevan Duffy, Anthony Williams, Craig Lennon (0-1); Conor Grimes, Tommy Durnin (0-4); Leonard Grey, Ciarán Murphy, Conall McKeever; Ciarán Keenan, Sam Mulroy (0-6, 4f), Ryan Burns (0-2).

Subs: Conor Early (0-1) for McKeever (18 mins); Paul Mathews for Grey, Liam Jackson (0-1) for Burns, Tom Jackson (0-1) for Murphy (all 43); Ciarán Byrne (0-2) for Williams (68); Tadhg McDonnell for Corcoran (71).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).