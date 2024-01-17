Limerick v Cork Munster Hurling League encounter postponed for second time

Limerick’s rescheduled Munster Senior Hurling League game against Cork in Rathkeale on Wednesday night has been postponed. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Limerick’s rescheduled Munster Senior Hurling League game against Cork on Wednesday night has been postponed, the second time this month the fixture has been called off at late notice.

Wednesday’s match – which was a 2,000 sell-out at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale – will not now go ahead because of a frozen pitch. It has been refixed for 2pm at the same venue next Sunday, and all tickets purchased can be used for the third attempt at getting the match played.

Munster GAA stated: “Tickets for this game are sold out. Tickets purchased for Wednesday night’s game will be valid for Sunday next. Anyone who purchased a ticket for Wednesday night has been contacted via e-mail and if you cannot attend next Sunday, reply to that e-mail seeking a refund.

“There will be no tickets available on match day and all supporters wishing to attend (including Under 16s) will not be admitted without a ticket.”

READ MORE

The original fixture in Mallow on January 7th was postponed shortly before throw-in because of heavy fog.