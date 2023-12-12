Eagerly anticipated Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen All-Ireland semi-final to be played in Newry

Kilmacud Crokes and Glen squared off in last year's controversial All-Ireland final in Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The eagerly anticipated All-Ireland club senior football semi-final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen has been fixed for Páirc Esler in Newry on January 7th.

It is a repeat of last January’s All-Ireland final, which Crokes won 1-11 to 1-9 at Croke Park. That match ended in controversial circumstances due to the number of players the Dublin champions had on the field in the closing seconds.

The fallout from that substitution drama left a cloud over Kilmacud’s celebrations, but the sides have appeared to be on a collision course again for several weeks now as they negotiated their way through their respective provincial competitions.

The renewing of acquaintances between the clubs is set to provide one of the highest profile semi-finals in the history of the competition. The match will take place in Newry on Sunday, January 7th, with a throw-in time of 3.45pm.

The Castlehaven versus St Brigid’s semi-final will be played on the same afternoon in Semple Stadium, Thurles, starting at 1.45pm.