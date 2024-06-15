Tailteann Cup quarter-final round-up: Antrim, Down and Sligo through to last four

Antrim's Cathal Hynds tackles Ultán Kelm of Fermanagh during the Tailteann Cup quarter-final at Brewster Park in Enniskillen,. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Antrim, Down and Sligo sealed their place in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals following wins over Fermanagh, Wicklow and Limerick respectively on Saturday.

Antrim produced a stirring second-half performance to defeat Fermanagh in Brewster Park.

Fermanagh had appeared to be in firm control of proceedings as they deservedly led 0-8 to 0-2 at the interval.

However, Andy McEntee’s Saffrons lifted their game in the second half as they started to reel in the home side.

Antrim had a big impact from their bench, with substitutes contributing five points after the break.

Seán Cassidy, Ultan Kelm, Declan McCusker and Fionan O’Brien were all on target for Fermanagh in the first half as they pushed six points clear by the interval.

Ronan McCaffrey tagged on a further point to stretch the lead out to seven on the resumption but Antrim began to get a grip in the middle of the park. And with replacements Peter Healy, Daniel McNicholl, Eoin Hynds and Dominic McEnhill all firing over scores they began to cut the deficit.

Still, with 10 minutes to go Fermanagh led by four, but Healy and Patrick McBride landed points before Cathal Hynds then slotted low to the net in the 68th minute to turn the tie on its head.

Fermanagh pushed to try and get the goal they needed but it was Eoin Hynds who extended the Saffrons lead as they clinched a last four berth.

Down finished strongly as they saw off Oisín McConville’s Wicklow outfit, running out nine-point victors in the finish, 1-18 to 0-12.

The only goal of the game arrived after only five minutes as John McGovern beat Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson to a high hanging ball to punch to the net.

With Pat Havern landing a couple of points the Mournemen moved into an early 1-2 to 0-0 advantage.

Wicklow did settle into the contest and Chris O’Brien, Jackson and Kevin Quinn were on target. But with Havern and Daniel Guinness registering for Down it was the home side who led by four at the interval, 1-6 to 0-5.

Down were always able to maintain a cushion throughout the second half. Shealan Johnston, Liam Kerr, Danny Magill and Ryan McEvoy tagged on points as they pulled away in the second period and although Oisín McGraynor, Jackson and Patrick O’Keane knocked over for Wicklow, it was Down who eased through.

Sligo dominated from start to finish as they blew away the challenge of Limerick in Markievicz Park to secure a 2-20 to 0-9 victory.

Seán Carrabine was in fine form for the home side, hitting 0-7 over the course of the contest.

Sligo opened up a 0-8 to 0-1 lead after only 18 minutes and the gap was out to eight by the break, 0-13 to 0-5.

Sligo remained in control throughout the second half with Lee Deignan netting after 45 minutes before Patrick O’Connor added a second goal in the 65th minute to round off a comprehensive win.