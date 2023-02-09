Kilmacud Crokes formally confirmed as All-Ireland club football champions

Kilmacud Crokes' Rory O'Carroll celebrates with the trophy after the win over Glen in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kilmacud’s All-Ireland club football title has been formally confirmed by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), who also emphasised that “no fault was attributed” to the Dublin champions “for the situation they found themselves in”.

The matter was effectively resolved last Friday when Kilmacud’s opponents, Watty Graham’s Glen from Derry, who had objected to the result, “withdrew from the process” after the Dublin champions had challenged the decision to replay the match.

The controversy arose over Kilmacud fielding of an unauthorised player for the closing seconds of the final – which came about when replacement Conor Casey took to the field before Dara Mullin had left – during which Glen, trailing by 1-9 to 1-11, had a 45 during which the 16th man was clearly apparent in television shots.

The procedural details had to be tidied up, however, and representatives of both clubs met with the CCCC on Thursday, following which a statement was issued by the GAA.

“Representatives of Kilmacud Crokes and the CCCC met today to consider the implications of the decision on Friday of Watty Graham’s Glen to withdraw from the process initiated around the 2023 AIB All-Ireland club football final.

“The CCCC, arising from an objection on behalf of Watty Graham’s Glen, had ordered a replay of the game on the basis that in excess of the number of players permitted were on the field for the last play of the game.

“The CCCC decision – communicated to the two clubs on Tuesday of last week – had made it clear that this was not a deliberate action and that no fault was attributed to Kilmacud Crokes for the situation they found themselves in.

“Upon a request from the CCCC, Kilmacud Crokes in the interests of fully resolving the matter, today [Thursday] agreed to withdraw their appeal to the Central Appeals Committee.

“A subsequent meeting of the CCCC has formally awarded the 2023 All Ireland club championship to Kilmacud Crokes.”

The Dublin club, who have won three All-Irelands, issued their reaction on social media.

“We welcome today’s statement by the GAA which brings to an end what has been a very difficult two weeks for both Watty Graham’s GAC, The Glen and our own Kilmacud Crokes.

“The teams, management and the family and friends of all GAA clubs know the sacrifice, physical endurance and mental strength that is required to reach an All-Ireland senior club football final and we congratulate both clubs on their achievement.

“We would like to thank our players, the management team, volunteers and our wider membership community for their ongoing support and commitment. Our club will continue to move forward focused on our passion to promote the enjoyment of Gaelic games within our community in an inclusive, diverse and welcoming environment for all ages and all levels.”