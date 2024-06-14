Student dies while on Gaeltacht course in Co Galway

The teenager, who is believed to be from the south Dublin area, was attending Coláiste na nOileán, a college located in Tír an Fhia.

A young girl has died following a medical emergency on Thursday while attending an Irish college in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

The teenager, who is believed to be from the south Dublin area, was attending Coláiste na nOileán, a college located in Tír an Fhia. Lettermore College authorities decided to end the course a day early and students attending the pre-Junior Cert course returned home on Friday.

It is understood the girl who died had a pre-existing medical condition and was out walking when the she took ill.

The emergency services were contacted and attended the scene at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday. The girl was then taken to University Hospital Galway.

A statement issued by the college on Friday said: “We had a tragic incident in the college yesterday in which one of our students sadly passed away due to a medical condition. As you can imagine, the students and staff are in shock and we are providing counselling to all who need it. We have contacted the various agencies also to help and advise us in this difficult situation.

“We have made the decision, for the wellbeing of all students and staff, to end the course today Friday 14th.

“As you can imagine this is a very difficult time for all concerned and out of respect for the family, we cannot give you too much specific information at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very difficult time.”

The students, most of whom are first- and second-year secondary school students, were brought together in the main hall on Thursday evening where they were informed of the death before being broken into smaller groups. They were able to then call home to talk to their parents who had already been informed of what had happened.

The decision was taken to end the course a day early and transport was arranged for students. A bus brought students to a collection point in Kinnegad on Friday evening where parents then collected them.

One parent whose daughter attended the college said the children were “devastated”.

“The girls are all very upset. It’s an awful shock,” she said. “The college have handled it well and communicated things as they were happening.”

As with many other Gaeltacht colleges, students at Coláiste na nOileán are accommodated with local families and spend their days participating in learning and sporting activities together and often build up a strong bond with each other.

The students were attending a pre-Junior Cert course where the focus was on building understanding and confidence while enriching the student’s Irish language vocabulary and fluency.