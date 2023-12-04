GAAGO launches 2024 schedule with 38 Championship games exclusively broadcast

GAAGO will stream 38 exclusive GAA Championship matches in 2024 as the streaming service announced their schedule for next year.

Of that, 22 will be in the Sam Maguire Cup, including all four football championship preliminary quarter-finals and two football championship semi-finals.

Nine will be Liam Mac Carthy Cup, including four Munster hurling championship matches. Seven will be Tailteann Cup.

Gráinne McElwain will anchor coverage alongside analysts Michael Murphy, Marc Ó Sé, Paddy Andrews and Aaron Kernan for football. For hurling, Séamus Hickey, Eoin Cadogan, John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and Richie Hogan will be pundits. Aisling O’Reilly will also return as sideline reporter.

In-game digital highlights will be made available to viewers of GAAGO social media channels for the first time. The service said they will also have a new midweek show.

A range of pricing options include a pre-Christmas Pass for €69 for non-subscribers until December 31st, working out at €1.81 per game, and a €12 individual game pass. GAA members will receive a 10 per cent discount off the full season pass.

The first Championship matches on GAAGO are on the weekend of April 6/7th in Ruislip and Gaelic Park as Galway and Mayo travel to play London and New York respectively.

Match Schedule

April 6th

Connacht SFC Quarter-final: London v Galway

April 7th

Connacht SFC Quarter-final: New York v Mayo

April 14th

Leinster SFC Quarter-final: Kildare v Westmeath / Wicklow

April 20th

Munster SFC Semi-final: Kerry v Cork / Limerick

April 21st

Munster SHC RR1: Waterford v Cork

April 27th

Leinster SHC RR2: Antrim v Wexford

Ulster SFC Semi-final Fermanagh/Armagh v Down/Antrim

April 28th

Munster SHC RR2: Cork v Clare

Leinster SFC Semi-final 1

Leinster SFC Semi-final 2

May 4th

Munster SHC RR3: Waterford v Tipperary

Leinster SHC RR3: Wexford v Galway

May 11th

Munster SHC RR3: Cork v Limerick

Leinster SHC RR3: Carlow v Kilkenny

Tailteann Cup Rd 1 game

May 18th

Round Robin SFC Rd 1 x 2 games

Tailteann Cup Rd 2 game

Leinster SHC RR4: Dublin v Kilkenny

May 25th

Round Robin SFC1 x 2 games

May 26th

Leinster SHC RR5: TBC v TBC

June 1st

Round Robin SFC Rd2 x 2 games

Tailteann Cup Rd 3 game

June 8th

Tailteann Cup Preliminary Quarter Finals x 2 games

June 15th

Round Robin SFC Rd 3 x 2 games

Tailteann Cup Quarter-finals x 2 games

June 16th

Round Robin SFC Rd 3 x 1 game

June 22nd/23rd

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-finals x 4 games

June 29th

All-Ireland SFC Quarter-finals x 2 games