GAAGO launches 2024 schedule with 38 Championship games exclusively broadcast

GAAGO will stream 38 exclusive GAA Championship matches in 2024 as the streaming service announced their schedule for next year.
Of that, 22 will be in the Sam Maguire Cup, including all four football championship preliminary quarter-finals and two football championship semi-finals.
Nine will be Liam Mac Carthy Cup, including four Munster hurling championship matches. Seven will be Tailteann Cup.
Gráinne McElwain will anchor coverage alongside analysts Michael Murphy, Marc Ó Sé, Paddy Andrews and Aaron Kernan for football. For hurling, Séamus Hickey, Eoin Cadogan, John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and Richie Hogan will be pundits. Aisling O’Reilly will also return as sideline reporter.
In-game digital highlights will be made available to viewers of GAAGO social media channels for the first time. The service said they will also have a new midweek show.
A range of pricing options include a pre-Christmas Pass for €69 for non-subscribers until December 31st, working out at €1.81 per game, and a €12 individual game pass. GAA members will receive a 10 per cent discount off the full season pass.
The first Championship matches on GAAGO are on the weekend of April 6/7th in Ruislip and Gaelic Park as Galway and Mayo travel to play London and New York respectively.
Match Schedule
April 6th
Connacht SFC Quarter-final: London v Galway
April 7th
Connacht SFC Quarter-final: New York v Mayo
April 14th
Leinster SFC Quarter-final: Kildare v Westmeath / Wicklow
April 20th
Munster SFC Semi-final: Kerry v Cork / Limerick
April 21st
Munster SHC RR1: Waterford v Cork
April 27th
Leinster SHC RR2: Antrim v Wexford
Ulster SFC Semi-final Fermanagh/Armagh v Down/Antrim
April 28th
Munster SHC RR2: Cork v Clare
Leinster SFC Semi-final 1
Leinster SFC Semi-final 2
May 4th
Munster SHC RR3: Waterford v Tipperary
Leinster SHC RR3: Wexford v Galway
May 11th
Munster SHC RR3: Cork v Limerick
Leinster SHC RR3: Carlow v Kilkenny
Tailteann Cup Rd 1 game
May 18th
Round Robin SFC Rd 1 x 2 games
Tailteann Cup Rd 2 game
Leinster SHC RR4: Dublin v Kilkenny
May 25th
Round Robin SFC1 x 2 games
May 26th
Leinster SHC RR5: TBC v TBC
June 1st
Round Robin SFC Rd2 x 2 games
Tailteann Cup Rd 3 game
June 8th
Tailteann Cup Preliminary Quarter Finals x 2 games
June 15th
Round Robin SFC Rd 3 x 2 games
Tailteann Cup Quarter-finals x 2 games
June 16th
Round Robin SFC Rd 3 x 1 game
June 22nd/23rd
All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-finals x 4 games
June 29th
All-Ireland SFC Quarter-finals x 2 games