Ulster Council awaiting referee’s report after referee and linesman assaulted

A linesman was left requiring medical attention after an incident during the Ulster junior championship clash between Ballymaguigan and Arva.

Ulster Council officials are awaiting the referee’s report before initiating disciplinary proceedings after an incident during the closing stages of Sunday’s Ulster club junior football quarter-final between Ballymaguigan of Derry and Arva from Cavan.

Arva were comfortable 2-17 to 0-8 winners of a game in which both teams had a man sent off. But the match was overshadowed by an incident in the moments after Ballymaguigan were reduced to 14 men when a player from the Derry outfit pushed referee Mark Dorrian and then subsequently confronted a linesman, who was left requiring medical attention.

It is the latest sorry episode in which GAA match officials have been assaulted and comes just two weeks after a Tullamore player was caught on camera shoving referee Barry Tiernan in the back following their Leinster club senior football championship defeat to Summerhill.

Similar to that incident, it is believed Sunday’s flashpoint in Owenbeg will be dealt with as a Category VI offence – striking or attempting to strike, or any type of assault on, a Referee, Umpire, Linesman or Sideline Official - which now carries a minimum suspension of 96 weeks.

The minimum punishment was increased from 48 weeks to 96 weeks at GAA Congress last February.