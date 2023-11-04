GAA club previews: Kerry and Galway football finals down for decision

Saturday

Leinster Club SFC quarter-final

Éire Óg (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.45 [Live RTÉ 2] – Their paths crossed 25 years ago in the provincial final, which Éire Óg eventually won, but the Dubliners have stepped it up in the meantime, winning a couple more All-Irelands and last month taking a first three-in-a-row in the county. The Carlow champions had a hardy tussle with St Joseph’s from Laois in round one and pushed hard for a Leinster four years ago. They’re missing a couple of players but so are Kilmacud with a number of last season’s All-Ireland winners heading off on their travels. It didn’t show in the Dublin final when they gave their best display of the season against Ballyboden. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes

Sunday

Munster Club SHC quarter-final

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), Walsh Park, 1.30 [Live TG4] – Sars have been dealing with celebrating a first county title in nine years and navigating a flooded premises. Maybe adversity would be a friend were they not facing anyone except the champions. After 10 Waterford titles on the bounce, Ballygunner are well drilled in transitioning into Munster without too much competition and after long gaps (this time, eight weeks) between their county final and provincial entry. They’ll need to deal with Cathal McCarthy’s influence, so notable in Cork both patrolling deep and shooting big scores, and the prolific Aaron Myers. But the champions have both an experienced defence and the forwards to progress, although Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald were quiet by their standards in the county final. Verdict: Ballygunner

Leinster Club SFC quarter-finals

Blessington (Wicklow) v St Mary’s Ardee (Louth), Aughrim, 2.0 – Home county advantage is balanced by Blessington having to play a gruelling replay just a week ago before seeing off Rathnew. Kevin Quinn is the prime mover in the Wicklow champions’ attack but can be overburdened. Loaded with a number of Louth’s Leinster finalists, St Mary’s can take advantage. Verdict: St Mary’s

Killoe Young Emmets (Longford) v St Loman’s (Westmeath), Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2.0 – Killoe manager Luke Dempsey welcomes one of his former clubs to Longford. Loman’s have plenty of big names, John Heslin, Ronan O’Toole, and have sprang Shane Dempsey from suspension, but were hesitant enough in seeing off Shelmaliers in the quarter-final. Still, under Dempsey they very nearly won a Leinster title and retain nearly half of that team from six years ago. Verdict: St Loman’s

READ MORE

Naas (Kildare) v Summerhill (Meath), Hawkfield, 2.0 – Naas picked it up in the Kildare final to record a three-in-a-row but more importantly to demonstrate the experience gained in the last two years. They had fine performances from Darragh Kirwan and Alex Beirne and with home advantage, should have too much for a Summerhill team, which came close to toppling out in that controversial quarter-final in Tullamore. Verdict: Naas

Ulster Club SFC preliminary round

Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo Owen Roes (Down), Brewster Park, 3.45 – Kilcoo have had the better of these opponents twice, once on a tight, two-point margin and two years ago in a landslide. For added hardship, Derrygonnelly are missing the suspended Aidan McKenna and the injured Stephen McGullion. Verdict: Kilcoo

Galway SFC final

Corofin v Maigh Cuilinn, Pearse Stadium, 2.0 – Champions Moycullen haven’t lost any bite and in the last two matches have negotiated last year’s finalists Salthill-Knocknacarra by a point and Mountbellew Moylough by two. Under Don Connellan, they won two county titles and a Connacht – the provincial title wasn’t contested in 2020 due to Covid. To date they haven’t met their glittering predecessors – who have Liam Silke back from his travels and Kieran Molloy back from injury – in knock-out combat during the past couple of years. Both teams have won all their matches to date but Moycullen may have the edge currently over the formerly serial All-Ireland winners with Dessie Conneelly, Peter Cooke, Seán and Paul Kelly, all maintaining last year’s high standards. Verdict: Maigh Cuilinn

Kerry County SFC final

Mid Kerry v East Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 3.30 [Live TG4] – East Kerry are looking for a fourth title in five and a third win over their divisional rivals in four years. Last year’s final between the two ended in a nine-point win for the champions but the consensus is that Mid Kerry have improved whereas their opponents may not be quite as good. They still have the Cliffords – David has scored three of their five goals in recent county finals and Paudie is highly influential around the field. Item one on the agenda for Mid Kerry is to limit the brothers. Pa Kilkenny had some success on the latter two years ago but as is well proven at this stage, David is another story. Hard to anticipate change. Verdict: East Kerry

Limerick SFC final

Adare v Newcastle West, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2.0 – Adare have lost this fixture to the champions in both of the last two years, so there is plenty of motivation. But Newcastle West are a decent outfit who gave a really good account of themselves in last year’s Munster championship. They can get back there. Verdict: Newcastle West