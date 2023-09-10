Ballygunner claim 10th successive Waterford hurling title

Ballygunner 2-26 De La Salle 0-21

Ballygunner claimed a 10th successive Waterford hurling title at Walsh Park on Sunday afternoon. The record run was sealed after a strong display put the match out of De La Salle’s reach with two first-half goals from the in-form Peter Hogan and Pauric Mahony.

De La Salle battled away and never threw in the towel. Their free taker Ruben Halloran played his heart out and kept the scoreboard ticking even when the contest was ebbing away – his only wide coming only at the end – and he finished with 0-12, four from play.

The winners, eclipsing the record of Erin’s Own and Mount Sion which they had jointly held, found inspiration in familiar sources. Their forwards were clinical and as a team they registered just three wides. Thirteen times they hit back within a minute of a De La Salle score to maintain the pressure.

READ MORE

Their goals broke the back of the contest. Hogan took a lay-off from Kevin Mahony to apply a superb finish and just after De La Salle ‘keeper Shaun O’Brien had saved one-on-one from Dessie Hutchinson, he found himself facing Pauric Mahony in identical circumstances and the veteran forward ensured there would be no second escape.

At 2-11 to 0-9, it was hard to see a comeback. Ballygunner led 2-12 to 0-10 at half-time and De La Salle weren’t able to make the sort of immediate impact that might have reopened the verdict. Halloran got them off the mark immediately byt Kevin Mahony who went on to have a terrific second half had taken two back within as many minutes.

The margin bobbled around double-digits and Ballygunner’s 11-point victory was a shade inside the average of their wins over the past 10 years. They go on to attempt another record, three Munster club titles in succession.

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe (j-c); I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; H Ruddle, Philip Mahony (j-c), S O’Sullivan; C Sheahan (0-3), P Leavey (0-2); P Hogan (1-2), Pauric Mahony (1-8, 0-6f), M Mahony (0-2); D Hutchinson (0-3), K Mahony (0-5), P Fitzgerald (0-2).

Subs: R Power for Ruddle (51 mins), J Foley for Hogan (54 mins), B O’Keeffe for Kenny (56 mins), S Harney for T Foley (61 mins).

DE LA SALLE: S O’Brien; C Keane (0-1), A Farrell, D Lalor; E Barrett (capt; 0-3), J Dillon (0-1), L Dwyer; J Fagan, S Carton; R Halloran (0-12, 0-7f, 0-1 65), E Meaney, J Twomey; T Douglas (0-4), K Moran, C McCann.

Subs: B Cunningham for Meaney (41 mins), T Moran for Dwyer (45 mins), C Morris for Carton (57 mins), K O’Sullivan for Lalor (57 mins), R Duke for McCann (57 mins).

Referee: N Barry (Passage)