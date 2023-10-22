Dublin SFC Final: Shane Walsh thunderbolt adorns Kilmacud three in a row

Kilmacud Crokes players celebrate after their victory over Ballyboden St Enda's in the Dublin SFC Final at Parnell Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Kilmacud Crokes 1-14 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-9

Inspired by a couple of firework interventions from Shane Walsh, All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes made it three-in-a-row Dublin titles at Parnell Park on Sunday with a convincing win over Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Walsh’s 40th-minute goal broke the match, doubling Kilmacud’s three-point lead, at 1-9 to 0-6 and leaving their opponents trailing by what already looked too big a gap.

It came off turnover ball from lively corner forward Hugh Kenny, and with Boden caught in attack, a quick ball put Walsh in space. His mazy run opened up the chance and not needing either of his team-mates running in support, unleashed a thunderous shot past Darragh Gogan.

Later in the match, he would launch another right-footed solo, tantalising defenders before switching to his left and kicking the point.

Such grace notes adorned the a first three-in-a -row in the county since Na Fianna achieved it 22 years ago.

Victorious manager Robbie Brennan said afterwards that having survived the near-death experience against Raheny in the semi-finals, he was worried that after two gruelling years of reaching All-Ireland finals, his team might be running on empty.

Ballyboden St Enda's Cein Darcy competes in the air with Shane Cunningham of Kilmacud Crokes at Parnell Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“Absolutely. You just don’t know until the gun is put to the head what’s there. You always think it’s there but you’re never sure. It seemed to be today.”

It definitely did. This was a terrific performance by the champions, who after a championship of chugging along, hit top gear and left what had been seen as credible opposition in the dust.

Ballyboden didn’t help themselves by going through the familiar fallow period in the third quarter. Previously they always had enough in the tank to see out such difficulties but Kilmacud didn’t let the opportunity pass. They outscored their opponents 1-4 to 0-2, the centrepiece being the Walsh goal.

Brennan said that the champions had done their homework and set up to counter the opposition strengths. This firstly entailed blocking the approaches to goal. Their defence was very good at creating a claustrophobic environment where Ballyboden’s pacy runs found space at a premium.

The Basquels, Colm and Ryan, managed some incisions and the match was nip-and-tuck, although Kilmacud had a definite edge. They were assisted by poor shooting from Ballyboden, who were forced into snapshots by a sticky defence. And yet an edgy first half saw the challengers keep in touch and trail by just two, 0-5 to 0-7, at the break.

Kilmacud were definitely the better team but two points wasn’t a lot to bank. Brian Sheehy – who earned some renown last year as the club’s only dual player in a double-winning season – was a late replacement for Cian O’Connor and gave a good display at centrefield, allowing Rory O’Carroll devote his energies to defensive work.

Kilmacud Crokes' Paul Mannion is challenged by Alex Gavin of Ballyboden St Enda's. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

They also contested the middle well apart from a couple of inviting restarts by replacement goalkeeper David Higgins – Conor Ferris had a shoulder injury – which were gobbled up by Cein Darcy, whose venerable partner Michael Darragh Macauley struggled with the swarming attentions of Crokes.

From the back, Dan O’Brien and Aidan Jones got forward and shot useful points. The champions also kept a close eye on Ballyboden’s counterattacking potential, Shane Horan pressuring Alex Gavin out of his usual damaging breaks.

Paul Mannion was in sharp form, kicking two first-half points and moving the ball around cleverly. If Walsh was restricted to a point – he also kicked a 45 wide after Horan’s attempt at goal had been blocked just on half-time – that inaccuracy would prove no reason for complacency in the second half.

Captain Shane Cunningham delivered a productive second half, scoring three from play, as Kilmacud set about burying the match as a contest.

There was sporadic return of fire from Ballyboden but once the goal had gone in, few in the crowd of about 5,000 would have believed that any more significant a comeback was on the cards.

KILMACUD CROKES: D Higgins; J Murphy, T Clancy, D O’Brien (0-1); A McGowan, A Jones (0-1), R O’Carroll; M O’Leary (0-1), B Sheehy, S Horan (0-1), P Mannion (0-3, one free), D Mullin (0-1); H Kenny, S Cunningham (0-3), S Walsh (1-2).

Subs: C O’Connor (0-1) for Horan (42 mins), L Ward for Kenny (51), D Dempsey for Cunningham (58), A Quinn for Jones (59), L Flatman for O’Leary (62).

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S: D Gogan; S Clayton, B Bobbett, C Flaherty; K Kennedy, J Holland, A Gavin; C Darcy, MD Macauley; L O’Donoghue, C Basquel (0-3, one free), W Egan; R McGarry (0-2), R Basquel (0-3, two frees), R O’Dwyer.

Subs: M McDonald for Macauley (h-t), D Sweeney (0-1) for Egan (42 mins), R Baynes for Kennedy (45), D O’Reilly for O’Dwyer (48), L McHugh for Bobbit (51).

Referee: Dave Feeney (Parnells).