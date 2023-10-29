Tyrone SFC final: Trillick win thriller as Errigal Ciaran dethroned

Trillick St Macartan's players celebrate their victory over Errigal Ciaran in the Tyrone SFC Final at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Tyrone SFC final: Trillick 1-13 Errigal Ciaran 0-13 (aet)

Trillick’s ninth Tyrone SFC triumph perpetuated a remarkable sequence that has dogged defending champions for almost two decades.

It’s 18 years since the O’Neill Cup holders have retained the ferociously contested trophy, and once again, the champions fell at Healy Park.

An extra-time thriller finally swung decisively in the direction of the challengers as they brought their courage and tactical smarts to bear on this engrossing decider.

Ciarán Daly’s goal helped the St Macartan’s to a six-points lead, and they should have had it won in normal time, only to be reeled in by three stoppage-time scores that demanded the extra stretch.

Trillick’s defensive approach laid a solid foundation for a strong opening 20 minutes that saw them open out a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

James Garrity, Daly and Lee Brennan, from a 47-metre free, brought just a Joe Oguz point in response, as he charged through from midfield off Errigal’s effective press on the opposition kick-out.

Rory Brennan of Trillick celebrates at the final whistle. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

The champions went level in the 22nd minute with scores from Cormac Quinn and Mark Kavanagh, but with Rory Brennan a colossus at the heart of the Trillick defence they finished the half strongly, with points from Seánie O’Donnell and James Garrity, before Daly broke through for a 29th-minute goal.

They led by 1-5 to 0-3 at the interval, but came under intense pressure from an Errigal side aided by a slight breeze.

Darragh Canavan danced through for a couple of delightful scores, and Ruairí Canavan and Peter Harte were also on target as they narrowed the gap to two.

But the Reds were able to strike on the break for scores through Richie Donnelly and Daly, and with less than 10 minutes to play, they were protecting a four-points lead.

The champions pressed the Trillick kick-out, but their opponents held firm, right until injury-time, when Errigal scored three times, including a 65th-minute equaliser from substitute Odhrán Robinson to tie it up at 1-8 to 0-11.

Ciarán Quinn gave Errigal the lead for the first and only time but it lasted a mere 20 seconds as Richie Donnelly responded immediately with the first of two mammoth scores, helping his side to a 1-11 to 0-12 advantage at the turnaround.

And they closed it out, Ryan Gray and Lee Brennan adding further scores, as the title slipped away from Errigal, who finished with 13 men, following second bookings for Padráig McGirr and Peter O’Hanlon.

TRILLICK: J Maguire; S O’Donnell, P McCaughey, D Tunney; S O’Donnell (0-2), R Brennan, D Gallagher; R Donnelly (0-3), L Gray; C Daly (1-2), N Donnelly, R Gray (0-1); D Donnelly, L Brennan (0-2, two frees), J Garrity (0-3).

Subs: C Garrity for R Gray (38 mins); D Kelly for Tunney (56); R Gray for S Garrity (61); D McQuaid for N Donnelly (70); Tunney for S O’Donnell (79).

ERRIGAL CIARAN: D McAnenly; Cormac Quinn (0-2), A McCrory, D Morrow; B McDonnell, Ciarán Quinn (0-1), P Óg McCartan; P Harte (0-2), J Oguz (0-1); P O’Hanlon, T Canavan (0-1, free), M Kavanagh (0-2); P Traynor, D Canavan (0-2), R Canavan (0-1, free).

Subs: E Kelly for Morrow, B Horisk for Traynor (both 39 mins); O Robinson (0-1) for O’Hanlon (53); M McCann for Kavanagh (58); O’Hanlon for T Canavan (69); P McGirr for D Canavan (73); Kavanagh for Harte (75).

Referee: C Forbes (Ardboe).