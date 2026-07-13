Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny announces his retirement from intercounty football

Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny has announced his intercounty retirement.

The eight-time Sam Maguire winner made his senior debut in 2012 but Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry is to be his last appearance for the Dubs.

The 33-year-old was a key player in Dublin’s era of dominance during which they won an unprecedented six All-Ireland senior titles in a row but the Castleknock man will not be pulling on the blue and navy in 2027.

Announcing his retirement, Kilkenny said: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to play for Dublin, a dream I’ve had since childhood.

“When I turned down the opportunity to play professional sport in Australia, it was because I knew that representing my club and county would always mean more to me. I could never have imagined how rewarding that decision would be.

“I have been fortunate and privileged to share a dressing room with so many legends of the game and I’ve made brothers for life. To those beginning your journey with Dublin GAA, I hope it brings you as much fulfilment as it brought me.

“I look forward to cheering Dublin on for many years. A huge thanks to the Dublin supporters, especially this year, for their loyalty and unstinting support.

“Thank you to Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin, Dessie Farrell, Ger Brennan, their backroom teams, and everyone in Dublin GAA who gave so much to the jersey. It was a privilege and honour to play even a small part in the long and storied history of this great county.

“My thanks to my club, Castleknock GAA, where it all began, and to every opponent I’ve had the privilege of playing against. The friendships, stories and sense of community the GAA has given me are worth far more than any result, that’s why I believe it is the greatest organisation in the world.

“Thank you to Finbar, Padraig and everyone at Bradys Arva for your support over the years.

“Most importantly, thank you to my family and my partner Rebekah. From my father instilling in me a love of Dublin and the GAA, to my mother and sisters supporting me every step of the way, none of this would have been possible without you.

“Mo ghrá sibh. Mar a tharla sé, bhí na cnoic sa bhaile i bhfad níos glaise i ndeireadh na dála!”

Dublin senior football manager Ger Brennan says Kilkenny’s legacy will inspire future generations in the capital.

“I was very fortunate to have both played with and managed Ciarán during his time in the blue jersey,” said Brennan.

“He has brought huge leadership to the Dublin senior football team for over a decade and it has been a privilege to work with him.

“Ciarán embodied all that is great in a Dublin intercounty footballer – incredible teamwork, selflessness, work ethic, drive and skill. He leaves an enduring legacy for the next generation to aspire to”.

Dublin GAA chairman Ken O’Sullivan praised Kilkenny’s commitment to the county during his Dublin career.

“From his debut in 2012, Ciarán quickly became an important part of the Dublin senior football team,” stated O’Sullivan.

“He will forever be synonymous with Dublin’s golden period of success. Ciarán was integral to Dublin’s All-Ireland wins during his career, including for the historic six-in-a-row of All-Ireland triumphs between 2015 and 2020.

“Dublin GAA has been extremely fortunate to have the Castleknock clubman represent the county both as a player and as a role model. We wish him every success in the future.”