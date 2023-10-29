Tipperary SHC final replay: Kiladangan hold their nerve in tense finish against Thurles Sarsfields

Kildangan’s Sean Hayes in action against Thurles Sarsfields' Ronan Maher in Semple Stadium during the Tipperary SHC final replay. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Tipperary SHC final replay: Kiladangan 1-21 Thurles Sarsfields 1-20

Kiladangan were crowned Tipperary senior hurling champions for the second time in four years following an epic final replay over Thurles Sarsfields at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday.

After being defeated in a final 12 months ago, Kiladangan were not to be denied this time round despite getting off to a slow start with Paddy Creedon’s fourth-minute goal giving Thurles the perfect start as they raced into a six-point lead after only nine minutes.

Kildangan’s Andy Loughnane in action against Thurles Sarsfields Paul Maher. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Kiladangan finally settled with the impressive Declan McGrath beginning the recovery with Joe Gallagher, Billy Seymour, Tadhg Gallagher and Dan O’Meara on target to level at 0-9 to 1-6 after 25 minutes. Aidan McCormack was outstanding for Thurles Sarsfields and his free helped Sars into a 1-8 to 0-10 half-time lead.

Kiladangan roared into the game after half-time with Willie Connors landing two long-range scores and Sean Hayes and Billy Seymour both on target as they opened a 0-14 to 1-9 lead.

The momentum see-sawed with Thurles responding, and with the help of Darragh Stakelum’s first point from play and with Aidan McCormack adding his fourth, they opened a four-point lead on 50 minutes.

The game looked to be moving away from Kiladangan, but they found more in reserve with Billy Seymour, Declan McGrath, and Connors on target before Paul Flynn got his first point to see them lead again on 55 minutes.

The Kildangan team celebrate with the Dan Breen Cup. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Aidan McCormack levelled before a delicious pass from Declan McGrath played in Sean Hayes for a 57th-minute goal and a three-point lead for Kiladangan. Billy Seymour brought his tally to nine with Thurles Sarsfields hitting two late frees from McCormack to bring them to within one deep in added time.

Ronan Maher had one last chance to force extra-time, but his long-range effort tailed wide as Thurles lost their fourth senior final replay in a row.

Kiladangan: B Hogan; F Hayes, J Quigley, D Sweeney; J Gallagher (0-1), A Flynn, W Connors (0-3); T Gallagher (0-3), D McGrath (0-2); P Flynn (0-1), B Seymour (0-9, 6f), S Hayes (1-1); B McLoughney, D O’Meara (0-1), A Loughnane. Subs: E Sharkey for McLoughney (44); C Byrne for O’Meara (50); D Moran for Loughnane (60+2).

Thurles Sarsfields: P McCormack; P Maher, D Maher, S Maher; J Armstrong, R Maher (0-2f), M Purcell; Conor Stakelum, C Moloney; B McCarthy, S Cahill, A McCormack (0-13, 8f); D Stakelum (0-2), E Purcell, P Creedon (1-3). Subs: D Corbett for Cahill (37); S Butler for McCarthy (37); C Lanigan for E Purcell (58); Cian Stakelum for Moloney (58).

Referee: J McCormack (Knockavilla-D Kickhams).