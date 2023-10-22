Summerhill’s success overshadowed by shove on referee

Wins for Meath teams in the Leinster club SFC are a rarity, but Summerhill’s smash and grab in Tullamore will be remembered for much more than just the result.

In a concerning episode after the Round 1 encounter, referee Barry Tiernan ended up on the ground following an apparent shove from an irate supporter.

There was further acrimony when he got to his feet before the Dublin official eventually exited the field after Summerhill’s controversial 1-9 to 1-7 win over the hosts.

The frustration among Tullamore supporters stemmed from a late free that was initially awarded to them before being upgraded to a penalty, offering the opportunity of a match-winning goal, and then, remarkably, downgraded back to a free.

Tullamore trailed by two points after being reeled in by a Summerhill team who only took the lead for the first time in the 57th minute when substitute Kevin Ryan netted.

Tiernan took advice from his team of match officials regarding the late penalty that never was and, when the dust settled, briefly at least, John Furlong smashed a shot at goal back off the wall of Summerhill defenders from the free.

Summerhill escaped to victory and a November 5th quarter-final clash with Kildare champions Naas while Tullamore will await with interest the contents of the referee’s report.

St Loman’s of Mullingar are through to the quarter-finals too following their 1-10 to 1-8 defeat of Wexford’s Shelmaliers, defender Eoghan Hogan the unlikely hero with the 59th-minute Loman’s goal.

The full Leinster quarter-final line-up is not yet known, however, as there will be a replay in the Wicklow final. Blessington drew 1-9 to 1-9 with Rathnew, so St Mary’s of Ardee, who beat Naomh Mairtin 0-15 to 1-11 in the Louth final, will have to wait to see who they will play on November 5th in Aughrim.

In Ulster, there were five separate county finals with Gowna the most comfortable winners, beating Kingscourt Stars 5-15 to 0-13 in Cavan.

Trailing by four points after the opening quarter, Gowna reeled off three goals by half-time and added two more after the break to clinch back-to-back titles. Man of the match Ryan Brady struck the first major blow while Tiernan Madden finished with 2-4.

A stunning second-half performance from Crossmaglen Rangers powered them to a 2-16 to 1-7 win over Clan na Gael and a 47th title.

The underdogs led by 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time thanks partly to Michael McConville’s goal but things went rapidly downhill for them as Jamie Clarke and Ronan Fitzpatrick netted for Crossmaglen.

There was no joy for Cross’ great John McEntee, though, as Scotstown defeated his Inniskeen side by 0-17 to 0-14 in the Monaghan decider. County men Jack McCarron, Conor McCarthy and Rory Beggan combined for 10 of Scotstown’s scores.

[ Malachy Clerkin: At my uncle’s funeral, we talked football, fathers and Jack McCarron ]

Derrygonnelly Harps, playing with 14 men for two thirds of the game, beat Erne Gaels 2-8 to 0-9 to secure a seventh Fermanagh title in nine years.

There was success too for Naomh Conaill who, with new Donegal manager Jim McGuinness looking on, took care of Gaoth Dobhair by 1-16 to 1-8. It’s their fourth title in five seasons. Leading by 0-9 to 0-2 at half-time, the Glenties men were comfortable winners with 10 different scorers and a goal poacher in Charles McGuinness.

St Brigid’s clinched the Roscommon title, their first since 2020, after a 0-12 to 0-11 win over Boyle, who also lost the 2022 decider.

Coolera-Strandhill had a little more to spare in the Sligo final, winning by 0-11 to 0-8, though they had to haul themselves out of an early hole. They trailed first-time finalists St Molaise Gaels by four points after 14 minutes, and were three back at half-time, but were inspired by Niall Murphy who sniped 0-5 overall.

In Tipperary, a record-equalling 21st county crown went the way of Clonmel Commercials, who tore JK Brackens asunder in Thurles, running out 6-7 to 2-6 winners.

Portaferry are Down SHC champions for the 22nd time following their 0-20 to 0-16 takedown of Ballycran, with Eoghan and Daithi Sands sharing eight points between them.