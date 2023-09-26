Dan Shanahan backs Austin Gleeson’s decision to take a timeout from Waterford career

Dan Shanahan believes Austin Gleeson has made the correct personal decision to step away from the intercounty game, and hopes the break will ultimately see the 2016 Hurler of the Year return with renewed energy and hunger.

The news that 28-year-old Gleeson, who won both Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year in the same season, is taking a sabbatical from the top level of the sport is a blow not only to Waterford but to the game of hurling generally.

Shanahan was part of the Waterford management team which gave Gleeson his senior intercounty debut in 2014, and the former Déise forward can understand the rationale behind the Mount Sion man’s pivot away from the limelight.

“I know he has made the right decision for himself,” says Shanahan. “I’d trust that man with my life, to be honest, he’s not only a great hurler but he’s a genuinely lovely lad.

“I can totally understand the thinking behind his decision. I have dealt with Austin on and off the field down through the years, he’s an absolute gentleman, I don’t think people appreciate that about him.

“For such an incredibly talented player, I can assure you he is the most honest and humble lad I have ever dealt with.

“I’m obviously disappointed for Waterford, that we won’t be seeing him next year, but I’m pleased for Austin because this is what he feels he requires right now, and look he might need a year out, for his own head and his own wellbeing, it might be just what he needs.

Dan Shanahan believes Austin Gleeson is making the right decision to take time out from intercounty hurling. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“Please God in 12 months we will see him back in a county jersey.”

Shanahan, who was Hurler of the Year in 2007, continues to give a lifetime of service to his county and recently signed up to be part of the Waterford under-20 management team next season.

And while the Lismore clubman hopes the break will reinvigorate Gleeson, Shanahan knows the 2024 campaign for Waterford has already lost some of its sheen. Indeed, he felt there was a possibility Davy Fitzgerald might have approached 2024 by trying to build a team around Gleeson as the glue operating from centre back.

However, Shanahan says it is better to get such significant squad news in September rather than January.

“I was kind of surprised when I heard but at the same time I wasn’t too surprised either, if that makes sense,” continues Shanahan.

“Austin has been through a lot with injuries and stuff like that in recent years, there have been some harsh suspensions too. He has had a rough ride, especially with injuries. And there has always been expectation and pressure on him to perform and lead for Waterford.

“He is still only 28 but already he has played 10 years of intercounty hurling, that takes its toll. I think he has done the right thing for himself, but also he has done it at the right time to allow Davy get on with planning for next year.

Austin Gleeson takes a sideline cut. Photograph: Inpho

“But there’s no point in denying it, he will be a humongous loss to the dressingroom. The leadership he brings to the group, the respect the rest of the players have for him, he’s going to be a massive loss. It’s a big blow to Waterford hurling.”

Gleeson explained to the Irish Examiner his reasons for stepping away: “I just don’t have the drive to do it, really.

“I need a break for a while, it’s not as if I’m never going to go back or anything like that. As Davy said to me, the door is definitely open if in the next few weeks or next month or two I have a change of heart.”

And Shanahan is hopeful Gleeson will indeed eventually be pucking sliotars in anger for Waterford again.

“I think it is going to become a more common thing, players taking a break or finishing up early in their careers because of the intensity and commitment required for the intercounty game now.

“The years don’t be long going, what I wouldn’t give to be his age again, but I really hope we see him back playing intercounty, and I think we will.

“We’ve seen in the past where some players have taken a year or two out but haven’t come back operating at the same level.

“It’s the intensity and level of training and games you give up for the year, it can be difficult to get back up to that standard again, but Austin is such a special player that I’d be hopeful the break might be just what he needs to return better than ever.

“He owes his county nothing. It is up to Austin to go away now, refresh, and fall back in love with the game with his club. We all wish him well in that and look forward to seeing him back playing for Waterford when he is ready to return.”