Conor Fogarty making a smashing name for himself all over again

Some people might think it took Conor Fogarty all of 33 years to become an overnight sensation. When, in the first half of the All-Ireland semi-final against Clare, Fogarty made a smashing block on Mark Rodgers, denying him a certain goal, he quite possibly turned some fresh heads.

In fact Fogarty has been around Kilkenny hurling since the day he was born. His father Martin, a stalwart at Erin’s Own, later acted as Kilkenny selector for nine years under Brian Cody, during which time they won six All-Irelands. He also guided the county to two All-Ireland Under-21 titles.

Fogarty was a selector when his son was first called into the senior panel, in 2011, although it took the player time to make his mark. Having mostly played at corner back, he started at midfield for the 2014 Leinster semi-final replay against Galway, and that promptly became his assumed position.

Still, after Kilkenny won the All-Ireland that year, and again in 2015 – their last title – Fogarty did drift a little out of the spotlight. He only featured as a temporary replacement in last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Limerick, that block against Clare a perhaps timely reminder that he hadn’t gone away.

READ MORE

The block, he says, was well rehearsed.

“It’s something that I had practised with Alan Murphy a couple of days before, just after training,” he says. “It’s something I would work on. Look, it’s just a skill of the game, blocking. So he just throws a ball up to try to hit it over the bar and you try to block it and just repeat. It’s just through that sort of repetition we’d work on it.”

Fogarty also admits much of his game with Kilkenny is about getting down to do the dirty work, consistently and fancy-free.

“You’re not going out to play in any particular way. You’re going out to give it your all really and to get involved and work hard. Whether it’s doing some of the dirty work or some days getting up for a score, whatever it is. You’re just going out to do your best, do yourself justice.”

His father, still active in club hurling, remains an important influence on his game.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and selector Martin Fogarty celebrate at the final whistle following the victory over Limerick in the 2007 All-Ireland final.

“It was probably always a little bit unusual for people on the outside. But for me it wasn’t. I’ve worked under him before from a club point of view. He was manager for our senior team, that kind of thing, so it was something I was quite used to.

“To be fair, he’s been great, there in the background with the advice and time and effort he gives. He’s probably no different to any parent, bringing you to matches and sorting you with hurls and grips and hurling balls and the whole lot. He’d keep you grounded as well too, and he’d keep you focused on keeping your mind sharp.”

Like many a Kilkenny hurler over the years, Fogarty had to bide his time before sealing that starting place in 2014. The move to midfield that year never bothered him, and his return to first-choice this season is a testament to his patience.

“It was a serious Kilkenny team at the time and you had to earn your salt. Very few are just dropped straight in and walk on to the team. You have to prove yourself, and 2014 was when I got my championship start.

“I was put in midfield and it might have been a little bit out of the blue, all right. I’d spent a lot of my career playing in the backs. But, look, the lads probably took a chance on me in midfield and luckily enough I had a decent enough game that day and kicked on afterwards.”

[ For Kilkenny, three is the recurrently magic number ]

“I’m not too sure where the move came out of myself. Probably playing with the club and stuff, I would have been happy enough to play out the field. I probably had a good level of fitness at the time and Brian [Cody] and them probably just took a chance and said, maybe he’s a good engine in him so let’s put him out there and give him a go.”

Being a teacher by profession, which allows him to focus his summers on hurling, has possibly contributed to his longevity. What is certain is he’s not looking anywhere beyond Sunday’s final showdown against Limerick.

“I suppose when you move on into your latter years, you obviously weigh up the options. Am I still in the frame here? Am I hurling well enough with my club to get in with a shout with Kilkenny? That’s what it boils down to.

“Probably a few of us are tipping on now, all right. The chance might not come again for a lot of lads either. There’s no guarantee of being back in an All-Ireland final, next year or the year after. You just never know. It’s all about just trying to take the chance that’s in front of you now.”