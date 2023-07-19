Female intercounty players suspend equality protest after framework for player charter agreed

Mayo and Galway players line up together wearing #unitedforequality T-shirts ahead of their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies' SFC quarter-final at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The equality protest by female intercounty players is over, after agreement was reached on a framework to deliver a charter for next season.

It was announced in the middle of last month that all female intercounty footballers and camogie players would be playing the remainder of their respective championships under protest due to a failure of their governing bodies to implement a player charter for both codes.

However, following what the GPA term as ‘constructive meetings’ with the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association over the last week, a resolution has been found.

“A framework has been agreed to deliver a standardised charter for female intercounty players for 2024,” stated the GPA.

“Therefore, we the players, have decided to suspend our protest actions ahead of this weekend’s matches.

“We thank the Camogie Association and LGFA for their commitment to implementing a standardised player charter for 2024. We also thank the GAA for their commitment to support the initiative. This is a landmark moment in our games and for women’s sport in Ireland.”

Among the commitments the GPA say have been agreed with the national governing bodies include:

Agreement by the NGBs to collaborate with the GPA on the development of a Player Charter for 2024.

Agreement from the NGBs to request funding support from the GAA for the charter implementation, independent of the GPA.

Agreement that any approach (should it be necessary) to Government for funding will be undertaken jointly with the GPA.

The announcement comes on the same day the Gaelic Games Associations’ Steering Group on Integration (SGI) launched a research study to help develop a pathway towards integration of the three organisations.

The purpose of the research will be to seek opinions on the implications of the integration from regular club members of all three associations. It is believed the study could be one of the largest of its kind ever carried out in Irish sport.

“This is a momentous and historic time for all involved, and one that we have all been working on for some time,” stated SGI chairperson, Mary McAleese.

“As part of this process, we are seeking the views of all adult members on this initiative, both in Ireland and abroad.

The SGI has commissioned a market research agency, Behaviour and Attitudes, to conduct the research and provide an independent assessment of the results. The survey will be circulated from next week and will be accessible through the Foireann system.