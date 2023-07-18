Kilkenny v Limerick: Throw-in time, TV details and team news ahead of All-Ireland SHC final

Kilkenny's Billy Drennan with Séamus Flanagan of Limerick in action during the Allianz NHL Division One final earlier this year. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

When and where?

On Sunday, Kilkenny and Limerick meet in the 2023 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final, with throw-in at Croke Park at 3.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

As always, RTÉ will have live coverage of the match, with build-up starting from 2.30pm. On irishtimes.com, we’ll have a liveblog covering all the action minute-by-minute, and all our top GAA writers providing analysis and commentary from Croke Park.

How did we get here?

Limerick, defending All-Ireland champions, took the long way around in reaching the final this year. At certain points this season, it looked like John Kiely’s team were finally coming unstuck: a loss to Clare in the Munster championship was their first in four years. They huffed and puffed against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-finals, but ultimately ran riot in the second half. They’ve emerged, not unaffected by the travails of this year’s campaign – but they will be in Croke Park on Sunday nonetheless. Four in a row is within reach.

Kilkenny eventually beat Clare in Croke Park two weekends ago, 1-25 to 1-22, after the Banner’s blistering comeback effort ran out of steam. The Cats have been workmanlike this championship season, triumphing in Leinster with a 4-21 to 2-26 last-gasp win over Limerick’s semi-final opponents Galway.

What happened the last time?

Kilkenny and Limerick met in this year’s Allianz National Hurling League Division One final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Treaty men ran out comprehensive winners that day, running up 2-20 to Kilkenny’s 0-15.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Kilkenny v Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League Final here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/r5KXzxe46r — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 9, 2023

What can we expect?

All-Ireland final day has a way of twisting expectations, but Limerick go in as strong favourites, eyes firmly fixed on a fourth All-Ireland title in as many years.

Team news

For all the team news ahead of the final, check back here on Friday lunchtime, when the squads will be announced.