Limerick send out ominous message as they skin Kilkenny without their shooting boots on

National Hurling League Final: Limerick 2-20 Kilkenny 0-15

It might have been hard to imagine that Limerick would finish the league as firmer favourites for the All-Ireland than they started, but it is the only sensible conclusion now. Kilkenny ran Limerick to a couple of points in last year’s All-Ireland but they were overwhelmed by the champions in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the league final and were blessed to escape with an 11-point hiding.

Limerick’s finishing was so careless that they committed 15 wides with the breeze in the second half, but their overall dominance was such that it made no difference. Kilkenny were simply blown away by Limerick’s power and their peerless capacity to control the chaos. As the game wore on Kilkenny couldn’t get their hands on the ball, and when they did they were unable to stitch anything together.

Limerick will find plenty of things to work on over the next weeks, not least their efficiency, but to win so handsomely without Kyle Hayes and Declan Hannon, both of whom were late changes from the published line-up, and to score 2-20 without Cian Lynch, Gearóid Hegarty, Peter Casey or Tom Morrissey getting on the scoreboard, was hugely impressive.

Kilkenny brought plenty of aggression and energy early on and for a short time it looked like they might make a game of it, but they couldn’t sustain their early efforts. Once Limerick warmed up they were operating at a different level all over the field. Having trailed by three points early in the game, they led by six at the break, and it was clear midway through the second half that they have won by as much as they wanted.

If the Limerick management could have a complaint that would be it. The great Kilkenny teams of the Brian Cody era would probably have won this game by 15 or 20 points, such was the gulf in quality between the teams.

Strangely, Limerick were slow to get to the pitch of Kilkenny’s tackling and aggression. After about eight minutes, during a short break in play, John Kiely fired a few audible rockets from the sideline, clearly agitated. Two minutes later Paul Kinnerk joined him for an impromptu conference and Alan Cunningham soon followed.

Kilkenny's Tommy Walsh in action against Aaron Gillane of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division One Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

By then Kilkenny were 0-3 to 0-0 in front and their swarm tackling was generating turnovers in the middle third especially. Adrian Mullen, playing his first game of the year, looked incredible sharp and bullish and his two first-half points were spectacular.

Richie Reid and Paddy Deegan landed long-range points too, but as the half wore on Kilkenny found it difficult to make the ball stick in their forwards. As Limerick ramped up the pressure at the other end of the field Kilkenny’s attempts to play the ball through the lines were increasingly hurried and harassed.

Slowly, Limerick turned the screw. They should have nailed the first goal of the game after 12 minutes when Séamus Flanagan was put through at an angle, after a series of deliberate hand passes down the left flank. Rather than taking the ball to hand, Flanagan let fly on the bounce and his shot went wide at the far post.

Six minutes later, though, Limerick broke through. Flanagan played a terrific crossfield ball to the rampant Gillane, and the extra man running into space was Barry Nash, the Limerick corner back. His low shot carried such pace that Eoin Murphy was beaten at his near post.

That put the All-Ireland champions 1-4 to 0-5 in front after 18 minutes and after that scores came more easily. Young Cathal O’Neill was really industrious and, having started quietly, Lynch and Hegarty became more influential too, without coming close to full capacity.

The real problem for Kilkenny though was that not enough of the service to the forwards was sympathetic or manageable. From turnover ball in that part of the field Limerick are lethal at breaking from defence.

Somehow, Kilkenny were still only six points behind midway through the second half, but when Gillane finished a brilliant move with a volleyed finish to the net for Limerick’s second goal the game was over once and for all. Every score after that amounted to looting.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash (1-1); D Byrnes (0-6, four frees), D Morrissey, C Coughlan (0-1); D O’Donovan (0-2), B Murphy; G Hegarty, C Lynch, C O’Neill (0-1); A Gillane (1-6, four frees), S Flanagan (0-3), P Casey.

Subs: T Morrissey for Murphy (h-t); R English for M Casey (47 mins); C Boylan for Lynch (58); D O’Dalaigh for Flanagan (63); S O’Brien for P Casey (67); M Quinlan for Byrnes (70).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh; R Reid (0-2), H Lawlor (0-1), D Blanchfield; C Fogarty, P Deegan (0-2); J Donnelly, A Mullen (0-3), B Ryan; B Drennan (0-5, five frees), M Keoghan, E Cody (0-2, one free).

Subs: C Kenny for Donnelly (h-t); P Mullen for Fogarty (47 mins); T Clifford for A Mullen (53); A Murphy for Ryan (56); G Dunne for Drennan (57).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).