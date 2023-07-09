Kilkenny hold off furious Clare comeback to set up All-Ireland rematch with Limerick

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Kilkenny 1-25 Clare 1-22

In a match to restore the flagging reputation of All-Ireland hurling semi-finals, Kilkenny withstood eye-popping pressure in the second half to hold off Clare and progress to a second successive final against champions Limerick.

The challengers had completely varied their tactical approach after the break, reversing a pre-throw-in switch to bring back Ian Galvin for Seadna Morey who had been operating as a sweeper.

It eventually went to the death and required a superb intervention from goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to keep out a Peter Duggan snapshot at the expense of a 65. Had it gone in the teams were level, going into injury-time.

Such was Kilkenny’s genetically hard-wired ability to finesse scores that even with time running out they struck for two more, from the irrepressible Eoin Cody – man of the match, scorer of 1-5 from eight chances in play – and replacement Pádraig Walsh, sandwiching one in reply from Diarmuid Ryan so that the three-point lead remained undented when referee Colm Lyons blew the full-time whistle, which ended a compelling contest.

It hadn’t looked that way at half-time. Although the margin was just five points, 0-15 to 0-10, Kilkenny had a grip on the match that Clare’s flailing efforts looked unlikely to prise loose.

The Ballyhale duo of Cody and TJ Reid ploughed up 1-17 between them – Cody a buzzing livewire in play and Reid nearly flawless from placed balls, 12 from 13. It was deterrent to the Clare defence and reassurance for Kilkenny.

After all the speculation, the only switch Brian Lohan had to make was tactical, as all of his endangered selections made the starting line-up, including Conor Cleary at full back.

John Conlon was also cleared to play, a big addition to last year when the influential centre back was badly missed.

Kilkenny's TJ Reid, Eoin Cody and Mikey Butler celebrate at the final whistle. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The dominant issue in the first half, however, was the technical detail. Kilkenny’s touch was assured and got them out of trouble in defence as well as turning scraps into opportunity and opportunity into scores.

Just two wides all through the half – and only three added by the end – testified to that economy.

The first half set out the terms of engagement. Clare introduced Morey as a sweeper in place of Ian Galvin in the forwards. That obliged them to play just two up front and Peter Duggan and Mark Rodgers struggled to impact on the Kilkenny defence.

Richie Reid was deployed as the spare defender, “hitting balls for fun,” according to Lohan afterwards. they comfortably coped with what their opponents could devise. Shane O’Donnell brought much of last year’s form to the match but he too was finding it hard going, trying to get things moving up front.

There were chances but Kilkenny were alert and sharp. Huw Lawlor came away with the ball after the first contest with Duggan and Kilkenny’s defence were comfortable and controlled with most of what their opponents could send their way.

Mistakes, fumbles and turnovers gifted chances to Kilkenny. Rodgers fumbled a ball and within seconds a foul by Ryan gives away a free – bang! From the puck-out Cathal Malone tries to play it out from the back, gets caught and the ball spills to Adrian Mullen – bang!

A line-ball by David McInerney goes to Tom Phelan, who is pulled down for a free. Bang!

Clare grew frustrated, especially with referee Colm Lyons. He did appear to give an incorrect free against them, which infuriated the aggrieved Tony Kelly and cost them additional metres. Bang! Reid from about 90 metres.

Kilkenny’s Tom Phelan in action against John Conlon of Clare during the All-Ireland hurling semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Even at the other end, that touch kept them out. Rodgers had a sight of goal but as he fired, Conor Fogarty came from nowhere to block it out for a 65.

It was much to Clare’s credit that they tore up the original plan, presumably devised in the face of Kilkenny’s goal threat, nine in their previous two matches, or it was suggested to give added comfort to Cleary on his return. But it wasn’t working.

With Galvin back on board, they went man-to-man with Kilkenny and suddenly the crowd of 48,360 had a match.

Rodgers, twice, and David Fitzgerald within four minutes had reduced the margin to two but Kilkenny never let up. Reid hit frees and even a lineball from anywhere. Mullen pick-pocketed another.

Clare were upset that an advantage wasn’t played in the 46th minute but in fairness to the referee, he whistled it up when an errant shot was on its way to Lawlor – surely as good as a Kilkenny possession but no! The All Star full back dropped it and a goal was scored.

Play went back for the free.

Kelly, who was well marked by last year’s jailer Mikey Butler, came into the match strongly. His ability to secure ball in tight exchanges helped to set up attacks even if he didn’t push in himself.

What happened is what always happens. Clare had overhauled the lead to go two in front as the final quarter rolled up. Paddy Deegan hit a point and then after Rory Hayes got dispossessed, Reid took advantage by carrying in on goal and flicking over to Cody for a ruthless finish. Back in front, 1-18 to 0-19.

There was a twist in the tail. O’Donnell’s 63rd-minute goal, rescued the initiative that looked to have been confiscated at 0-20 to 1-20. Ryan drove in the ball. O’Donnell caught it cleanly, went, checked back and drove in the goal. But Ballyhale took it back – two frees for Reid after fouls on Walter Walsh and Richie Hogan and a fifth point for Cody.

Their reward, if that’s the right word, is a date with Limerick in two weeks’ time.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor (0-1), Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan (0-1); Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen (0-2); Tom Phelan (0-1), Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly; Billy Ryan (0-1), TJ Reid (0-12, 10 frees, one 65, one sideline), Eoin Cody (1-5).

Subs: Walter Walsh for Keoghan (44 mins); Cian Kenny (0-1) for Donnelly (54); Cillian Buckley for Fogarty (56); Richie Hogan for Phelan (60); Pádraig Walsh (0-1) for Ryan (68).

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), John Conlon, David McInerney (0-1); Seadhna Morey, Cathal Malone (0-1); David Fitzgerald (0-3), Peter Duggan (0-1), Tony Kelly (0-1); Ryan Taylor (0-1), Shane O’Donnell (1-1), Mark Rodgers (0-10, five frees, three 65s).

Subs: David Reidy (0-1) for Taylor (32 mins); Ian Galvin (0-1) for Morey (h-t) Aron Shanagher for Reidy (70).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).