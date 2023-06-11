Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley proves the hero as last-gasp goal clinches win over Galway

Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley celebrates scoring the winning goal in additional time of the Leinster SHC final against Galway. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Leinster SHC final: Kilkenny 4-21 Galway 2-26

Cillian Buckley was the unlikely goal-scoring hero for a most likely Kilkenny victory – his 76th-minute winner earning the Cats their 75th Leinster senior hurling title.

Buckley’s strike was the last play of a provincial final Kilkenny led by eight points midway through the second half, but it appeared Galway – inspired by Man of the Match Conor Whelan – had staged a famous comeback as three injury-time points gave them a two-point lead coming down the straight.

With the seconds ticking away of the five added minutes, Kilkenny launched a hit and hope last attack which got bogged down in a rolling ruck in the corner where the Hogan Stand and Canal End meet.

However, as Galway tried to clear their lines, Padraic Mannion – who had lost his hurl – kicked the ball away, only for it to whiz straight to Buckley. With chaos all around him, the Kilkenny substitute showed incredible composure to first sidestep TJ Brennan and then arrow his shot low to the bottom corner of the Galway net.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody lifts the Bob O’Keefe Cup. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The final whistle sounded seconds later, sparking scenes of wild and euphoric Kilkenny celebrations – it’s a long time since the Cats greeted the final whistle of a Leinster final with such visible joyous emotion. On a day when Limerick claimed five on the bounce in Munster, Kilkenny won a fourth successive Leinster title here in front of 24,483 spectators at Croke Park. It was also the first one in the post-Brian Cody era, as Derek Lyng got the better of his former teammate Henry Shefflin.

It was heartbreak for Galway after their second-half rally looked to have earned them a first Leinster crown since 2018.

However, Kilkenny’s bench-press was a major factor in this game – their subs combined for 2-4. Walter Walsh hit 1-2 of that tally, his first-half goal was Kilkenny’s second of the game as the sides went in level at the interval, 2-9 to 1-12.

Galway’s Jason Flynn scores his side's second goal of the match. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

But Kilkenny, with the aid of the wind in the second half, grabbed control of the contest on the restart and a brilliant goal by defender Mikey Butler helped them lead 3-17 to 1-15 by the 44th minute.

Galway refused to give up though, with Whelan delivering a masterclass for the Tribesmen – scoring 1-6, winning possession, setting up his teammates for scores and generally leading the comeback charge. He fed Jason Flynn for the 50th minute goal that proved the springboard for Galway reeling in the Cats.

Kevin Cooney’s 71st-minute point brought the sides level but two more followed – a free from Evan Niland and another from play by Brian Concannon – as Galway got one hand on the Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

Galway's Tom Monaghan makes a break. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

They would not get a second one on it though, with Buckley’s dramatic intervention proving to be the last act of the afternoon. For all the question marks and doubts that have been raised about Kilkenny in recent times, they remain top of the pile in Leinster for a fourth successive season.

They haven’t gone away, you know.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler (1-0), Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield (0-1), Darragh Corcoran; Cian Kenny (0-2), Paddy Deegan; Tom Phelan, John Donnelly (0-2), Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan (1-0), TJ Reid (0-9, 6f), Eoin Cody (0-3). Subs: Walter Walsh (1-2) for Keoghan (19 mins); Padraig Walsh (0-1) for C Fogarty (52 mins); Cillian Buckley (1-0) for Corcoran (58 mins); Tommy Clifford for Phelan (61 mins); Billy Drennan (0-1) for Ryan (68 mins).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Padraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Darren Morrissey; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke, Fintan Burke; Joseph Cooney (0-1), Cathal Mannion (0-1); Tom Monaghan, Evan Niland (0-12, 8f), Conor Whelan (1-6); Brian Concannon (0-3), Kevin Cooney (0-3), Conor Cooney. Subs: Jason Flynn (1-0) for Monaghan (47 mins); Seán Linnane for C Cooney (60 mins); TJ Brennan for Morrissey (64 mins).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).