Meath secure Tailteann Cup triumph as storming second half takes out Down

Meath players celebrate with the Tailteann Cup after the victory over Down at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Meath 2-13 Down 0-14

A couple of Jacks combined in devastating fashion as Meath turned in a storming second-half performance at Croke Park to secure the Tailteann Cup title.

Led by man-of-the-match Jack Flynn, who boomed four second-half points, and boosted by the introduction of Jack O’Connor, who hit 1-2 after coming on, Colm O’Rourke’s side were full value for a highly significant win.

They now possess a golden ticket to the Sam Maguire Cup competition in 2024, regardless of what happens in their National League Division Two campaign.

Ronan Jones was Meath’s other goalscorer and his 16th minute major was a crucial score, coming against the run of play and halting Down’s momentum after a bright start.

READ MORE

Meath’s first significant win since the 2010 Leinster title success bodes well for the future with newcomers Adam O’Neill and Seán Coffey excellent in a brilliant defence that held in-form Down to just nine points from play. Ronan Ryan had a strong game at the back for Meath too, allowing captain Donal Keogan to finally get his hands on a cup at the tail end of his career.

Down returned to a happy hunting ground after blasting eight goals past Laois in last month’s semi-final at GAA headquarters and thrived initially.

They surged 0-4 to 0-1 clear after the opening quarter with four different scorers; Ceilum Doherty, Ryan Johnston, Shealan Johnston and Odhrán Murdock.

Jones’s 16th-minute goal for Meath, a fluke when Flynn’s shot off the post cannoned in off Jones’s leg, came against the run of play and visibly rocked Down.

Suddenly, Meath were level at 1-1 to 0-4 and they took the lead when Jordan Morris curled over a beauty from the outside of his left boot on the right wing.

Meath's Jack Flynn celebrates a goal during the Tailteann Cup final against Down at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

But it was always likely to be a tit-for-tat encounter between two teams that were virtually inseparable when they met in the group stage at nearby Parnell Park, Meath eventually winning that one by two.

Mathew Costello’s second pointed free for Meath left them a point ahead approaching the interval but Liam Kerr levelled it up at 1-3 to 0-6 when he blasted over a great goal chance for Down.

Back to back points from Down goalkeeper Niall Kane amounted to a solid start to the second half for the favourites.

But they found scores from open play desperately hard to come by against a Meath defence that has tightened up considerably as the season has developed.

Buoyed by that strong platform, Meath capitalised with a series of scores themselves from Cathal Hickey, Jones, O’Connor and Flynn.

Meath now led by 1-7 to 0-8 and they would remain in the driving seat from there on despite an eventual improvement in the Down attack.

Flynn was the man who nudged Meath to victory with three more terrific scores for the Royals, all coming in a crucial period around the hour mark as they set the seal on victory.

O’Connor snatched Meath’s second goal in the dying moments after a turnover in the Down defence, summing up the excellent work of the Meath backs.

MEATH: S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, C Caulfield; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones (1-1), C Gray; J Flynn (0-4), J McEntee, C Hickey (0-2); J Morris (0-1), M Costello (0-3, two frees), A Lynch.

Subs: J O’Connor (1-2) for Lynch (46 mins), C O’Sullivan for McEntee (53), H O’Higgins for Caulfield (57), D Lenihan for Morris (66), D McGowan for Hickey (69).

DOWN: N Kane (0-2, one free, one 45); P McCarthy, P Laverty, A Doherty; M Rooney, C Doherty (0-1), D Magill; D Guinness, P Havern (0-4, three frees); E Branagan, L Kerr (0-2), R Mason; S Johnston (0-1), Ó Murdock (0-1), R Johnston (0-2).

Subs: S Annett for Mason (43 mins), D McAleenan for S Johnston (56), A Gilmore (0-1) for Magill (59), P Branagan for McCarthy (60), R McEvoy for Guinness (63).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).