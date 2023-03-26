Division Four: Sligo and Wicklow secure promotion with final round wins

Wins for Sligo and Wicklow on Sunday secured promotion to Division 3 for both counties in 2024.

Tabletoppers Sligo had Sean Carrabine’s late point to thank for a one point win over fellow Connacht side Leitrim, who would have been promoted themselves with a win in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sligo led at half time – 0-9 to 0-5 – with Pat Spillane scoring the first goal of the game six minutes into the second half to extend the visitors’ lead to seven points. Aidan Flynn bagged a goal with seven minutes left to bring Andy Moran’s team back into the contest and midfielder Donal Wrynn levelled matters, before Tom Prior put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute. In the space of four minutes they’d turned a four point deficit into a one-point lead.

Sligo however responded with the next two points, Finnian Cawley kicked the equaliser before Carrabine won it in the fourth minute of injury-time. Leitrim 2-11 Sligo 1-15.

Oisin McConville’s Wicklow side finish second after a 2-8 to 0-8 win over Waterford in Dungarvan. They will play Sligo in next weekend’s Football League Division 4 final at Croke Park.

Having led by 0-7 to 0-5 at the halfway stage, Dean Healy and Cillian McDonald scored the goals for the visitors, who had led by two points at the interval. Both on 10 points after the final round of games, Wicklow edged Laois on the head-to-head, with the latter finishing their campaign with a 6-6 to 2-8 win over London in Ruislip.

With both counties out of the promotion race, Wexford enjoyed a six point win over Carlow at Wexford Park on Saturday. Eoghan Nolan’s late goal giving Wexford a flattering 1-16 to 0-13 win. The win leaves Carlow in fifth place, behind Leitrim and ahead of Carlow with Waterford finishing in seventh ahead of London at the foot of the table on one point.

Division 4

Leitrim 2-11 Sligo 1-15

Waterford 0-8 Wicklow 2-8

London 2-8 Laois 6-6

Wexford 1-16 Carlow 0-13