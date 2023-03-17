Omagh CBS hit six goals to secure stunning Hogan Cup victory

Omagh CBS 6-16 Summerhill College, Sligo 3-8

They scored six goals but, in truth, it could have been 10 and all but a point of their tally came from open play – a truly special Croke Park performance which captured the Hogan Cup title for Omagh CBS.

Fresh off their four-goal semi-final defeat of holders Naas CBS, the Ulster champions sniped half a dozen this time, with captain Eoin McElholm and Ruairí McCullagh contributing a brace each.

Conor Owens had a terrific game too, hitting 0-5, while there were goals from Liam Óg Mossey and Tomás Haigney also as Omagh CBS matched their 2007 triumph.

READ MORE

Summerhill College, seeking to claim a first title at this level for a Sligo team, pulled back three goals in the closing quarter, with two of them coming from substitute Connor Flynn, but had left themselves too much to do.

As early as half-time it was hard to see a way back for Summerhill who trailed by 0-4 to 3-8 following an exhibition of scoring from Omagh.

Omagh posted notice of their intention to go for the jugular again with a point after just 19 seconds.

McElholm struck that score and the Loughmacrory talent’s dovetailing with Owens was a feature of the opening half as Omagh roared clear.

McCullagh, a goalscorer against Naas, took just five minutes to hit the net this time, performing a clever handpass dummy before blasting to the net.

Six minutes later, McElholm showed quick hands to offload to his left and find the onrushing Haigney, who fired to the net.

Ronan Niland, who pinched a crucial goal in Summerhill’s semi-final defeat of St Brendan’s, pulled back a point and team-mate Eli Rooney then punched the air in delight after hitting another.

But it was a false dawn for the side managed by Mark Breheny and Joe Neary as Omagh went on to finish the first half with a series of scores to stretch their lead to 13.

Charlie Donnelly struck his second point before then turning provider with a sumptuous left-footed kick-pass in the 25th minute that picked out Mossey for his goal.

Omagh, remarkably, got the margin out to 20 points at one stage in the second half following a series of points and McCullagh’s second goal in the 47th minute.

Summerhill, to their credit, refused to give in and were rewarded with goals in the 49th, 52nd and 64th minutes, Shea O’Neill getting their first before Flynn weighed in with his double.

McElholm capped an incredible Omagh display with back-to-back goals for his team, in the 56th and 58th minutes.

OMAGH CBS: C McAneney; N Farry, B McMenamin, S Kerr; Caolan Donnelly, C Daly, T Haigney (1-0); E Donaghy, C Watson; Charlie Donnelly (0-2), R McCullagh (2-2), L McCullagh; C Owens (0-5, 1f), E McElholm (2-5), L Óg Mossey (1-1).

Subs: N McCarney (0-1) for Watson (47 mins), D McCallan for L McCullagh (48), B Gallagher for Farry, C O’Hagan for Donaghy, C McConnell for Kerr (all 50).

SUMMERHILL COLLEGE: D O’Brien; E Keane, R O’Kelly-Lynch, R O’Callaghan; J Campbell, R O’Hehir, J Donlon (0-1, 45); D Walsh, P O’Brien; M McDaniel (0-1), R Niland (0-2, one free), M Carroll; S O’Neill (1-1), E Rooney (0-2), G Lynch.

Subs: J Walsh (0-1) for Caroll (38 mins); C Flynn (2-0) for Lynch (41); P Kerins for Campbell (50); C O’Dowd for O’Neill (58).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).