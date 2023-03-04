Brendan Rogers wins it at the death for Derry as they come back to beat Dublin

Derry 1-11 Dublin 0-13

Brendan Rogers fired Derry to a dramatic injury-time victory at Celtic Park with a 75th-minute winner in the last attack of a game Dublin had led by six points early in the second half.

At the final whistle the Derry supporters stormed the field, having witnessed their team stage a comeback that looked highly unlikely at half-time as they trailed 0-7 to 0-2. The first time they led in the match was in the 69th minute.

This Division Two encounter turned on Niall Toner’s 45th minute goal, his close-range strike finally sparking the home side to life after a lethargic performance until that point.

READ MORE

FULL-TIME

Derry 1-11 Dublin 0-13

Here is the last-gasp winning point from Brendan Rogers.

A tremendous second half comeback from the home side

📱 Updates https://t.co/73VhppRPJD

📺 Watch https://t.co/NcrNtKeU0O

📻 Listen https://t.co/2OBaDmqgC1 pic.twitter.com/1rqAuJpUy2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) March 4, 2023

At the interval, it appeared talk of Dublin’s demise not only seemed premature but utterly ludicrous as they gave their best display of the season, completely dominating the exchanges. The off-the-shoulder running, the support play, the energy, the purpose, it was all there in the first half.

But when Derry turned the screw and the sell-out crowd started to raise the decibel levels in Celtic Park, Dublin meekly succumbed to the tide. Rogers might only have won it a 75th minute winner, but had this game gone on for another quarter of an hour, it’s likely Derry would have pulled away even further. Coming down the straight, if there was going to be a winner it felt like it would be Derry. Worries aplenty for Dublin, so.

Indeed, in many ways, the manner of this loss raises more doubts and questions about Dublin’s trajectory than a battling narrow loss against the head. Because they had their foot on Derry’s throat in this game, but they let them up off the floor, allowed them rally back, gave them oxygen. Where has the ruthlessness gone?

Rory Gallagher clenched his two fists in celebration at the final whistle, a sense this was a significant scalp for his team, a side hoping to be in the mix for All-Ireland glory later in the year.

From the moment Dublin went 0-2 to 0-1 ahead during the opening exchanges, Derry trailed until the 56th minute when they got back level for the first time.

To be fair, during that period of Derry’s dominance, Ciaran Kilkenny dug in and popped over a couple of points but Laclan Murray’s score in the last minute of normal time put Derry ahead.

Cormac Costello brought Dublin back level with a free soon after and when Shane McGuigan dragged an effort wide moments later, it appeared the top two teams in the division would have to settle for a share of the spoils.

A minimum of four minutes of injury-time had been announced. But Dublin were reduced to 14 men in the dying seconds when Michael Fitzsimons picked up a second yellow card and from the following attack, with the game in the 75th minute, Rogers got on the end of a flowing attack and shook the foundations of Celtic Park by popping over a winner. Sean Hurson sounded the final whistle on the resulting kickout, by which stage hundreds of Derry supporters were already flooding down from the terraces.

It was in stark contrast to a low-key first half when the action on the field was so one-sided that the home supporters had nothing to get excited about.

From the off Dublin looked like a team stung by the midweek chatter that suggested they were travelling to facilitate Derry’s development as a major player in football’s pecking order.

Derry's Padraig McGrogan with Cormac Costello of Dublin. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Brian Fenton and James McCarthy dominated the middle of the field while Lee Gannon caused problems dashing forward from the back. Dublin’s workrate and energy had Derry penned in for large parts of the half and in truth the Dubs could have been more than five up at the turnaround.

Tom Lahiff’s point after the restart made it 0-9 to 0-4 and it was difficult to see a way back for Derry.

However, half-time sub Gareth McKinless made a huge impact on the game and his surging run forward led to a 45th minute goal chance, neatly passing to Niall Loughlin. The ball was dislodged from him by a Fitzsimons tackle, but Toner reacted swiftly to poke the loose ball home. The goal injected life to Derry and they were the much better team for the remainder of the contest.

As Rogers kicked the winning score, it was hard not to wonder what impact it would have on both dressingrooms. Dublin clearly cared about getting something from this game. The fact they didn’t. And the manner in how they didn’t, it’s as worrying a defeat as they have suffered in quite some time.

As for Derry, Division One football awaits. And possibly a lot more.

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty (0-1), Padraig McGrogan, Padraig Cassidy; Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers (0-1); Benny Heron, Ethan Doherty (0-1), Niall Toner (1-0); Paul Cassidy (0-2), Shane McGuigan (0-3, three frees), Niall Loughlin (0-1, one free). Subs: Gareth McKinless for Padraig Cassidy (ht); Oisín McWilliams (0-1) for Heron (50 mins); Laclan Murray (0-1) for Toner (60 mins); Shea Downey for McEvoy (66 mins); N Toner for Loughlin (73 mins)

Dublin: David O’Hanlon; David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan; John Small (0-1), Lee Gannon (0-2), Daire Newcombe; Brian Fenton (0-2), James McCarthy; Tom Lahiff (0-1), Con O’Callaghan (0-1), Ciaran Kilkenny (0-2); Lorcan O’Dell, Dean Rock, Cormac Costello (0-3, one free). Subs: Niall Scully for O’Dell (43 mins); Colm Basquel (0-1) for Lahiff (54 mins); Sean Lowry for Rock (58 mins); Brian Howard for McCarthy (64 mins)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)